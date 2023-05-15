Enes Kanter Freedom Reacts To Ja Morant’s Latest Gun Video, Says NBA Should Suspend Him For An Entire Season

Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant flashing a gun on Instagram Live for a second time in just a few short months not only proves that the Memphis Grizzlies’ superstar hasn’t learned from his previous mistake, but also that he doesn’t care about the consequences that come with making dumb decisions.

Morant has been suspended from all team activities, but a more significant suspension is very likely in his future. Like plenty of other folks out there, Enes Kanter Freedom thinks the only way the NBA may get the 23-year-old to learn something is to suspend him for the entire 2023-24 season.

Freedom joined ‘Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich‘ on Monday morning and reacted to Morant’s latest stunt that’s landed him in even hotter water.

“First of all, you need to get a better friend, man,” Freedom told Dakich. “Whoever is advising you, whoever is around you, get rid of them immediately. You are one of the faces of this league.”

“You’re trying to get yourself out of the league, and the sad thing is, there are maybe millions of kids around the world idolizing you.”

“If I was Adam Silver, if I was the commissioner, I would ban him all of next season just to set an example,” Enes Kanter Freedom later continued. “Show the kids around the world, we don’t care who you are, if you do something that is just not acceptable we will ban you.”

Morant was suspended for eight games for flashing a gun at a strip club in Denver in early March. He was entered into a counseling program at a clinic for stress management before returning to the team on March 21.

Now, less than two months since he returned to the floor, he made the decision to flash a gun yet again in front of the entire world.

