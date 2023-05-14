Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant did not learn from his suspension earlier this season. The 23-year-old Memphis Grizzlies star did exactly what got him in trouble the first time again Saturday.

Well, not exactly the same, but very similar. Morant appeared to brandish a handgun, again.

Morant and a few of his friends visited Omar the Jeweler in Atlanta during the afternoon. Among those with him was ‘Tap,’ the founder of the ‘My Brothers No Other‘ brand (for which Morant is closely associated), and Darnell Cowart, who played with Morant at Murray State and currently plays for the Memphis Hustle of the G-League.

Not long thereafter, ‘Tap’ went live on Instagram with Morant in the car. The latter was driving, the former was in the passenger seat as they listened to 1.5 by YoungBoy Never Broke Again. They did not seem to be driving, just vibing.

Ja Morant appeared to flash a gun, again.

Around 13 seconds into a video that has since been shared widely online, Morant seemingly held up a gun with his left hand. Tap quickly pulls the camera down and takes the camera away from the NBAer.

Unfortunately for Morant, Tap’s quick recalibration was too late. He had already shown the gun on the livestream.

Ja Morant seemingly holding a gun.

Neither Morant, nor the Grizzlies, nor the NBA has issued a statement at this point. However, this is not the first incident of its kind surrounding the rural South Carolina-native so a larger discussion is to be had in the coming days.

Punishment may be looming, as it is the second incident of this nature. Morant was seen at a strip club in Denver at the beginning of March, and brandished a weapon on Instagram live.

He was later suspended and entered counseling.

Morant received a lot of advice from a lot of different people after the strip club event. His father ultimately blamed himself for his son’s antics.

There were also other incidents around the same time.

Morant did not get into any trouble after returning from his suspension. He finished out the season without issue and the chatter surrounding his behavior started to die.

Now, just over two months later, Morant is in hot water once again. Stay tuned for updates.