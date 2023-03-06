Gilbert Arenas Defends Ja Morant, Says Grizzlies Owner Should Pretend He Didn’t See Gun Video

Videos by OutKick

If there is one former NBA player who knows a thing or two about firearms it’s Gilbert Arenas, therefore, he has a unique perspective on the Ja Morant gun video. The three-time All-Star shared his opinion about Morant’s situation, and it was on the controversial side.

Morant has stepped away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least the next two games following an Instagram Live stream in which he flashed a gun. The gun video surfaced just days after new details were reported about an incident last summer where Morant allegedly punched a teenager during a pickup game before allegedly threatening him with a gun.

READ: NIKE, A COMPANY THAT LOVES THE CCP, STANDS BY JA MORANT AFTER TROUBLING GUN VIDEO

While the ridiculous incidents involving Morant are piling up, Arenas doesn’t seem to think him flashing a gun on a live stream is no big deal.

Morant is only 23 years old, and 23 year olds “do stupid sh-t.”

“We’re trying to pretend that 23 is real old, 23, with a lot of money, what have you learned, where is your guidance,” Arenas asked. “You’re doing stupid sh-t, there is going to be some dumb sh-t that you do. Some of us have been caught, some of us haven’t.”

Arenas was then questioned if we should accept Morant’s behavior, and he immediately said “I do.”

“I’m going to do what every owner does, pretend I didn’t see it,” Arenas continued. “Just grow up a little faster. You’ve got too much time on your hands. You have to put Ja around somebody who’s been the same way and actually got out of it safely.”

READ: JA MORANT NEEDS TO DROP THE TOUGH GUY ACT, FOR HIMSELF AND FOR THE CITY OF MEMPHIS

Arenas – who stored firearms in his locker and allegedly drew a gun on a teammate – clearly isn’t taking the Morant situation as seriously as others.

Morant didn’t “get caught” as Arenas suggested, he literally opened up Instagram on his phone in the early hours of the morning, grabbed a gun, and flashed it in front of the camera. That’s not getting caught, that’s consciously making a ridiculously dumb decision in the public eye.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris