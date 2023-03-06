Nike, A Company That Loves The CCP, Stands By Ja Morant After Troubling Gun Video

Videos by OutKick

Nike isn’t cutting and running from Ja Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard, who has a signature Nike shoe, has been placed on leave from the team, and will miss at least two games following an Instagram Live stream that featured him flashing a gun in a club.

Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins also left the door open Sunday to Ja Morant being away from the team even longer than just two games. It all comes down to whether or not he can get his behavior figured out. Morant has faced multiple other troubling allegations, including the claim he punched a kid and flashed a gun at them.

4kt Ja in the Skrip club wit the blicky. pic.twitter.com/mFEOvZ5MVY — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 4, 2023

One organization Ja doesn’t have to worry about losing is Nike. Following the news he was being sidelined for his troubling behavior, Nike released a statement and said, “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”

To put it simply: Nike isn’t cutting ties with Ja Morant.

Nike stands by Ja Morant.

It’s honestly not hard to understand why Nike isn’t cutting and running. We’re talking about a company that loves China and the CCP.

In 2021, Nike CEO John Donahoe claimed the brand “is of China and for China.” Despite all the horrific crimes of the CCP, Nike has no problem doing business with Beijing.

Nike isn’t abandoning Ja Morant. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Once you’re willing to turn a blind idea to the oppression of the Uyghurs, mass internment camps, human rights violations and a brutal ruling regime, flashing a gun on Instagram probably barely registers on the radar.

If you’re wondering what it takes to lose Nike’s support, it has recently occurred. Nike cut ties with Kyrie Irving after he promoted an anti-Semitic film. So, promoting a disgusting film will do it, but being a horrific communist dictatorship or flashing a gun on Instagram will not.

Nike releases statement after Ja Morant’s troubling gun video. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Next time Nike pretends to be woke, just bring this article back up. The company has no values other than money. The CCP and Ja Morant represent huge earning opportunities. It’s that simple, and again, once you accept the crimes of Beijing, a gun on Instagram is nothing.