Ja Morant Receives Simple Advice From Plaxico Burress: ‘Learn From Me’

Plaxico Burress doesn’t want to see Ja Morant go down the same path he did.

The Memphis Grizzlies star is currently away from the team and under Police investigation after flashing a gun on an Instagram live while at a bar. ESPN reported the location it occurred at was Shotgun Willie’s, but the strip club refused to confirm that to me and just repeatedly hung up.

Now, Plaxico Burress has some wise words for Ja Morant. Don’t make the same mistakes he did. The former Giants star infamously did time behind bars after accidentally shooting himself while at a nightclub in New York. He definitely doesn’t want to see the same errors from the Grizzlies guard.

“If I was speaking to him, it’d just be, if you can’t learn anything, learn from me. Just make better decisions because you really don’t want for him to have that label moving forward being that he’s so young. He has the opportunity to be the face of the NBA. He’s that great of a player. You want to continue to see him mature as a person as his game is getting better, and I think that all just comes with time. You know, and being around the right people. I believe he made a mistake,” Burress said on the “The Carton Show,” according to TMZ.

.@plaxicoburress on what advice he would give to Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/7CdF6AGXpz — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) March 7, 2023

Ja Morant needs to get things figured out.

Morant is one of the most talented players in the NBA. He’s a superstar, but his issues off the court have been growing more and more troubling.

He’s accused of being in a vehicle carrying someone that might have flashed a weapon at the Pacers, the NBA star is accused of punching a teenager and flashing a gun at him and he is now away from the Grizzlies after his Instagram stream with a weapon.

To make matters even worse, the police are now involved. As of Tuesday, the Glendale Police Department does not know whose weapon was featured in the video. It remains unknown whether it was Morant’s or someone else’s. If it’s the former, the next question immediately becomes whether or not he traveled with it. As of right now, there’s no evidence to suggest he did at this time.

Ja Morant has faced multiple issues off the court. He’s now received some advice from Plaxico Burress. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

If there’s one person who knows the consequences of messing around with guns, it’s Plaxico Burress. He threw a massive wrench in his NFL career after accidentally shooting himself and ending up behind bars. Burress did eventually return to the NFL after two seasons away, and had a nice 2011 season with the Jets. However, he was never the same.

The moment he shot himself, his career was never able to bounce back. Burress is in the unique position to actually relate to Morant and maybe save him from himself.

Ja Morant is now under police investigation after his gun incident on a live stream while in Colorado. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Ja Morant gets some help, which he claims to be doing, and figures everything out soon. The last thing the NBA, the Grizzlies or the young star needs is another off the court incident.