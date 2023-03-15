Ja Morant Suspended & Already Out Of Counseling, But The Internet Ain’t Buying It

Videos by OutKick

Two days after it was reported that Ja Morant was entering a Florida rehab center, the embattled Memphis Grizzlies star is apparently out, cured and ready to ball.

And yes, you can go ahead and ask the question now: did Morant’s two-day strip club bender last longer than his counseling session?

You wouldn’t be alone! Several on Twitter posed the same question just seconds after Adrian Wojnarowski dropped his daily Woj Bomb.

ESPN Sources: Grizzlies star Ja Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York today. Morant has left a counseling program in Florida and moves closer to ramping up for return to season now. He must wait on league announcement of findings in probe, expected soon. pic.twitter.com/zAVxrPsMWQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2023

Ja Morant suspended by NBA for 8 games

Well, that settles it! Ja Morant is ready to get back on the floor and continue doing elite NBA stuff. Just gotta get that pesky investigation wrapped up and it’s on like Donkey Kong.

Actually, turns out that’s over, too. Minutes after the Woj bomb, Kay Adams’ (alleged) boyfriend, Shams Charania reported he’d been suspended for eight games.

The NBA has suspended Grizzlies star Ja Morant for eight games after league investigation into him displaying an apparent gun at a Denver nightclub on social media on March 4. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2023

Good teamwork there by Woj and Shams, for what it’s worth.

The NBA also released the following statement saying Morant was suspended without pay for eight games in response to the IG Live of him holding a gun “in an intoxicated state.”

The league also concluded that the firearm did not belong to Morant, according to the statement, while adding that he didn’t bring it with him while traveling with the team.

Morant will be eligible to return March 20.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the statement.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/OhNwWzj9zU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 15, 2023

OK, so a couple things before we address the obvious timeline issues. For starters, Woj DID put out a second tweet saying Morant evidently entered counseling “shortly after announcing that he would step away from team to seek help.”

So, yes, while it was reported Monday that Morant was entering a Florida counseling program, we don’t know exactly when he walked through the Sunshine State doors.

The now-famous gun incident at Shotgun Willie’s took place March 2 and 4th, and Morant released the following statement the afternoon of March 4:

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down,” Morant’s statement read. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Ja Morant strip club photos.

So, it’s of course plausible that the 23-year-old star could’ve checked himself into a Florida counseling center that night or the next day, which would put him there for roughly 10 days.

Sounds a little better than two days, right? Not for the internet, baby! In moments like this, she’s undefeated.

Ja Morant at the counseling program pic.twitter.com/scpuMaV6eD — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) March 15, 2023

JA leaving Florida pic.twitter.com/wJC6zys5H2 — LVLup – Sports Investing (@lvlup_sports) March 15, 2023

So he went to a counseling program for like 30 minutes — Adam Salaymeh (@adamlilsal) March 15, 2023

Ja Morant was in the strip club longer than rehab



Legend. — Matt Allen (@investmattallen) March 15, 2023

Did Ja even check in to rehab? Sounds like he was on the van ride to rehab and he jumped out at a stop light. — SorareNBA COURTSIDE (@SorareCOURTSIDE) March 15, 2023

Ja Morant saga may be over

Don’t want to make too much light of a serious situation, but funny is funny, and that’s funny. No clue if Ja Morant actually jumped out of a van at red light on the way to rehab, but I’m here for it.

It’s been a WILD few weeks for Morant, with the March 4 gun incident being the latest blunder.

He’s also been accused of being in a vehicle with people who flashed a weapon at the Indiana Pacers, and it was also recently revealed that he allegedly punched a teenager and flashed a weapon at him.

Don’t know if this is the kinda-sorta end of the whole Morant saga, but my guess is it’s not. Stay tuned!