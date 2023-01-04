Kayvon Thibodeaux Fires Back At Jeff Saturday, Doesn’t Know Who Colts Coach Is

Kayvon Thibodeaux heard Colts head coach Jeff Saturday call his snow angel celebration “trash” earlier this week, he just doesn’t know who he is.

Don’t take my word for it, though!

“I don’t know who he is,” Thibodeaux said Wednesday when asked about Saturday taking a blowtorch to him earlier in the week.

“I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me and I don’t know them.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux, asked about Colts HC Jeff Saturday ripping his celebration:



“I don’t know who he is. So I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me & I don’t know them.”



He says he’s paid to be a savage & sack QBs



Thibodeaux hopes Nick Foles gets better — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 4, 2023

Jeff Saturday blasts Kayvon Thibodeaux, own players

That’s fair, I guess? I mean, Thibodeaux is 22 and Saturday is 47, which means young Kayvon was still swimming around when Saturday broke into the league in 1998.

Even during Saturday’s final season in 2012, Thibodeaux was only 12, and it ain’t like Jeff was a household name.

Frankly, the only reason I knew him growing up was from that hilarious video of Peyton Manning absolutely ripping him to shreds on the sidelines.

Still gets me every time.

Best part of that is at the end when Peyton QUCIKLY backs down once the other lineman get riled up, because he knows this ain’t a battle he’s gonna win.

“No, we’re cool!” Hilarious.

Anyway, where were we … oh yeah, Kayvon Thibodeaux not knowing who Jeff Saturday is. I’m sure this is your classic defense mechanism here we all use when we’re called out.

Just act like you have no clue who the other person is and move on. It’s a tried-and-true technique I’ve employed for years now, and it always works.

Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Jeff Saturday.

NOTHING angers someone more than feeling inferior and insignificant.

Jeff Saturday lights a grenade and tosses toward Thibodeaux by calling his celebration “trash” and “tasteless” and Kayvon responds with your classic “who’s that?”

Dagger.

Can’t wait to see what Jeff says next. Better do it soon, though. Clock is ticking, buy guy.