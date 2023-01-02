Jeff Saturday Goes Scorched Earth On ‘Trash’ Kayvon Thibodeaux, Calls Snow Angel Celebration ‘Tasteless’

If this is Jeff Saturday’s final week as the Indianapolis Colts head coach, he’s going out with a BANG.

The former offensive lineman took a blowtorch to his offensive line and Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux Monday in the wake of Thibodeaux’s “tasteless” celebration at the expense of QB Nick Foles.

“Yeah, tasteless from the celebration afterwards, just trash, not a fan at all,” Saturday said. “Disappointment from the O-line perspective and for teammates in general. We protect our own. Obviously I didn’t like it all and that’s where I’ll leave it.”

Actually, #Colts HC Jeff Saturday DID NOT say Kayvon Thibodeaux — as a player/person — was tasteless and trash. To my knowledge, he doesn’t know him personally.



What Saturday DID say is that the *celebration* was tasteless and trash, which is what any reasonable coach would say. https://t.co/OwGK9iKZFZ pic.twitter.com/fcTSy1M1Md — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 2, 2023

THAT’s where you’re gonna leave it, coach?! Come on! This could (will) be your final few days as the head man in Indy, so why not leave it all on the field?

In case you missed it, Foles was crushed by Thibodeaux late in the second quarter of Sunday’s embarrassing 38-10 loss. The star linebacker then proceeded to roll over onto his back and celebrate by making fake snow angels while Foles laid behind him writhing in pain.

Kayvon Thibodeaux does snow angels next to an injured Nick Foles pic.twitter.com/I1vPzZeSB8 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 1, 2023

Anyway, Thibodeaux said after the game he didn’t realize what was going on at first, and he started to get up when he did.

That’s probably fair, except for this second camera shot showing Thibodeaux doing what appears to be the ‘going to sleep’ celebration on the sidelines.

Kayvan Thibodeaux doing the “go to sleep” celebration while Nick Foles is getting checked for injury pic.twitter.com/8u28zGBj7n — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 1, 2023

What was more concerning, however, was how Foles’ teammates reacted. Essentially, they did nothing, which caused Saturday – a former offensive lineman himself – to see red.

When your QB takes a massive hit and the opposing player starts celebrating while he’s flattened on the ground seeing butterflies, it’s usually followed with a huge fight in the middle of the field that leads to a billion flags.

That wasn’t the case during the game Sunday, but a few Colts players did call Thibodeaux out after the fact.

“Hopefully (Thibodeaux’s) teammates will – maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league, (and) you never want that to happen to the guy that you’re going against. That’s just horseshit,” center Ryan Kelly said after the game.

Too little, too late, according to Saturday.