Kanye West Is Back – Says Jonah Hill And 21 Jump Street Has Made Him “Love Jewish People”

Kanye West has returned to Instagram for the first time in months and wants everyone to know that he’s no longer an Anti-Semite.

Yes, Kanye informing everyone that he has seen the light … the projector screen light that is, and that Jonah Hill’s portrayal in 21 Jump Street has made him appreciate “Jewish people” again.

WEST LOST MULTIPLE DEALS AND FANS AFTER HIS ANTI-JEWISH REMARKS

The Grammy-award winning rapper writing, “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again. No one should talk anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled anti-Semite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank You Jonah Hill I love you.”

The confusing message comes after Kanye ruined his career and brand by going on multiple anti-Jewish rants. During an appearance on Alex Jones, Kanye even said he saw “good things in Hitler.”

West also had his Twitter account suspended multiple times for anti-Semitic tweets.

It’s unclear why or if the sudden change in Kanye is actually heartfelt or is it as he famously sings, ‘heartless.’

21 JUMP STREET STARS JONAH HILL AND CHANNING TATUM

Meanwhile, imagine waking up this morning if you’re Jonah Hill and you’re like “Why the heck am I trending across Twitter right now?”

And then you find out that psycho Kanye apparently scrolled deep into his Netflix movie selection and found the 2012 Jump Street film. Not only did he watch it, but decided to post on his socials about the importance of Hill and Jewish culture.

If I’m Jonah Hill, I’m running faster than he did when he was escaping from the cops in his other star movie Superbad.

As anyone who has been around Kanye knows, the best thing to do is… not be around Kanye – just ask Pete Davidson.

JONAH HILL HASN’T RESPONDED YET

Honestly I completely forgot about 21 Jump Street. I remember seeing it in theaters, as many people did with its over $200 million box office gross. From time to time it’s on cable television in place of Step Brothers or National Treasure which is also on all the time.

But for Kanye to reference the 1980’s Jump Street remake as his way of accepting Jewish people? Has he never heard of Fiddler on the Roof? Or how about Schindler’s List?

As of present writing Kanye still has the post up on his Instagram, although he is notoriously known for deleting ones in the past.

Regardless – even if Kanye suddenly has had a change of heart, he has A LOT of reaching out and understanding to do for the terrible things he’s said and done to the Jewish heritage – and a post about Jonah f’n Hill isn’t going to be enough.