Kanye On Pete Davidson: ‘He’s In Rehab Every Two Months’

Even though he’s divorced from Kim, Kanye West is still keeping up with the Kardashians. The two already had a little spat on social media when Kanye brought up child custody, and now he is talking about Kim’s new beau.

Or is it boo?

Either way, Kanye thinks Kim’s new man, the mostly unfunny comedian Pete Davidson, will get Kim “hooked on drugs.” All of this was part of Kanye’s latest Instagram story avalanche, in which he also warned that Davidson “better stay away from my children.”

But Kanye’s main jab focused on Davidson and drugs, something Kanye accused the comedian of using regularly.

“Im really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs,” Kanye wrote. “He’s in rehab every 2 months.”

Davidson, 28, has indeed mentioned using marijuana in his standup routine, but that’s probably not something with which Kanye should be concerned. And as far as anyone knows, there’s no truth at all to the allegation that Davidson is frequently in rehab.

While dating a Kardashian is always risky business, Davidson actually had it a bit rough before that. He suffers from Crohn’s disease, something about which he has been open. He also lost his father in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

So while he’s expressed annoyance over Kanye’s very public outbursts, they are far from the most troubling thing that’s happened to the guy. After all, he’s already survived Kanye threating to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” in his 2022 track “Eazy.” So far, that too remains untrue.

In short, celebrity meltdowns always make for good theater, and while Kanye’s decision to lash out at his ex and her new man is a bad look and brings his emotional state into question, it sure is good fodder for the rest of us.

“The mogul was not even done at that point!! In fact, he’s continued to post even more content about Pete, D.L. Hughley, Michael Che, his own forthcoming Coachella performance, and other people and topics. It’s a lot to sift through, but it appears to be the Chicago native’s early a.m. stream of consciousness,” wrote Perez Hilton.