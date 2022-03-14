Ye Better Stop: Kim Kardashian Responds To Kanye’s Custody Comments

Videos by OutKick

Kim Kardashian is done putting up with what she implies are lies from her ex, Kanye West.

It all started when the man known simply as “Ye” posted to his Instagram story a picture that featured Kim’s head, Kanye’s head … and an alien’s head. He seemed to imply that he is unhappy with the former couple’s custody arrangement.

“This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” he wrote in the caption. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home. Don’t worry Northy God is still alive”

Kardashian left a comment on the post.

“Please stop with this narrative” she responded, “you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Divorce is always a difficult thing, especially when their are children and custody situations involved. It’s probably not any easier for those with big personalities — and Kanye and Kardashian certainly fit that description.

But airing your grievances on social media when you are a celebrity is probably not a great idea. As relayed by Perez Hilton, Kardashian has promised to try to stay civil.

“The thing is, I just believe in being positive and speaking highly,” she told Variety. “I would never say anything negative about the father of my children, and I think we both ultimately want the same goals. I will, as of now, and hopefully always, take the high road.”

She did in this situation, or so it seems. Let’s just hope Kanye can keep it private here soon, too.

Kardashian is now dating zany comedian Pete Davidson, who recently called Kanye a “p—y” and said he too is done being quiet in text exchanges with Kanye.