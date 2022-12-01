Jonah Hill Is Legally Changing His Name

Hollywood actor Jonah Hill has filed a petition to legally change his name.

But the Superbad star won’t soon be going by Seth, Donnie Azoff, Officer Schmidt, or some other name from his most well-known roles.

Nope, he’ll soon legally be known as…Jonah Hill!

Stay with me here.

Hill’s current legal name is Jonah Hill Feldstein. Since he’s been acting, Hill dropped his last name, Feldstein, and rolled with Jonah Hill as a stage name. Now, he wants to drop Feldstein for good.

TODAY.com obtained court documents that show the actor has submitted a petition for change of name to Los Angeles Superior Court.

Jonah Hill has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and now he’s changing his name. (Getty Images).

Hill’s Been Nominated For Two Academy Awards

The 38-year-old actor has been one of Hollywood’s most recognized performers since his breakout role in 2007’s Superbad. Since then, he’s appeared in a number of highly successful movies such as Knocked Up, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, This Is The End, Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Feldstein was credited as Jonah Hill in each of these films and also when he’s worked as a writer and producer on other projects.

Per TMZ, Jonah Hill Feldstein “simply wants the name he’s publicly gone by for years to be his legal handle.”

Hill’s pending change of name comes on the heels of his most recent movie release, Stutz. The movie premiered last month on Netflix. Stutz is a documentary that follows Hill and his therapist as they discusses his mental health issues and concerns.

Jonah Hill recently released a documentary, Stutz. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images).

Jonah Hill Won’t Be Promoting

If you hadn’t previously heard of Stutz or feel as if you haven’t heard from Hill in a while, it’s for good reason. In mid-August, Hill released a letter to Deadline that explained he won’t be promoting the film or going on a publicity tour because of ongoing issues with anxiety.

Within the letter Hill said in part: “…You won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself.”

A January 23rd hearing has been set to address Jonah Hill Feldstein’s pending name change.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF