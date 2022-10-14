Jonah Hill Reportedly Set To Play John Daly In What Will Inevitably Be The Greatest Sports Movie Ever

It’s happening. One of the greatest athletes to grace the planet, Mr. John Daly, is finally getting his own movie. While that’s earth-shattering news in and of itself, Jonah Hill has been tapped to play the legendary golfer.

According to Above The Line, Hill is set to both produce and star in the biopic. Anthony Maras, who directed Hotel Mumbai, is set to direct what could very well be one of the all-time great golf movies. A studio is already said to be negotiating for the project, but there is no expected release date as of now.

“The biopic will examine the excesses, scandals, and athletic achievements of the PGA Tour golfer, who is considered by many to be the “Bad Boy of Golf,” the outlet writes.

It’s tough to think of a more perfect fit than Jonah Hill to play John Daly.

While Hill has lost a ton of weight since his Superbad days, he still has the short, stocky build that mirrors Daly. Hill also possesses that sarcasm, and smart-ass delivery that will be key for portraying Daly on the big screen.

He even recently grew out the luscious, blonde locks and will look awesome rocking a Daly-inspired mullet like he donned during his heyday on Tour.

Hill will look natural with a cigarette in his mouth and a Diet Coke in his hand throughout the entire film.

We haven’t been blessed with a good golf movie in quite some time. Expectations will be extremely high for this movie to not only happen but live up to the hype. Hill should be able to deliver the goods.

