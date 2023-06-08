Kansas City Royals Giving Travis Kelce Second Chance At First Pitch Because Clearly We Need More Travis Kelce

Videos by OutKick

No one is getting more mileage out of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl championship than Travis Kelce. Sure, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is doing his thing. But he’s the biggest star in the biggest league in America. Kelce, though, is making the rounds like never before. And now he’ll throw out the first pitch for the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Travis Kelce, a Cleveland native, threw out the first pitch for the Guardians two months ago. It didn’t go well.

2-time Super Bowl champion, Travis Kelce, throws out the first pitch with his mom, Donna! 👩‍👦🏈#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Ei7sfRtOkT — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 7, 2023

The Kansas City Royals have decided to capitalize on the Kelce publicity tour and invited him to try again. This time, he’ll throw out the first pitch for the team’s Monday night contest against the Cincinnati Reds.

Kelce attended the University of Cincinnati, so there’s a connection there, too. And, why not? The Royals stink. They’re one of two MLB teams (Oakland A’s) yet to reach 20 wins. Gotta get the fans to the park somehow.

Cleveland area native and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce stands with his mom Donna before throwing out the first pitch prior to the home opener between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners. The Royals are giving Kelce a second chance next week after he threw a poor pitch in Cleveland. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Still, I’ve personally had enough of Travis Kelce.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs visited the White House and of course Kelce made himself the center of attention.

This one I didn’t hate as much because at least he leaned into his clearly attention-seeking behavior.

But between the first pitch in Cleveland, hosting Saturday Night Live, and his ridiculous postgame interviews where he inexplicably called the Chiefs “underdogs” (yeah, the team favored to win the Super Bowl in the preseason is always seen as an underdog), I’m tired of the act.

Plus, later this month he’s scheduled to take part in “The Match,” an annual golf match between teams of two. He’s partnering with Mahomes to take on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

It seems that a few weeks can’t pass without Travis Kelce popping up somewhere.

He’s a great player, no question. I love what he does on the football field. If the price is right, I’ll happily draft him in fantasy.

But I’ve had enough of the off-the-field stuff for a while.

Apparently, though, I’m the only one.