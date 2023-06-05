Travis Kelce, Who Loves Attention, Performs Self-Deprecating Bit With Patrick Mahomes During Chiefs White House Visit

Videos by OutKick

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. They presented President Joe Biden with a #46 Chiefs jersey. That, obviously, represents his status as the country’s 46th president. During the ceremony, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce performed a short “comedy” bit.

After presenting the President with his jersey, Kelce clearly says to Biden “Just stay right there, though.”

I believe Kelce is reminding Biden that he and Mahomes are about to do a bit. Of course, they probably discussed this with him beforehand. But Kelce knows that at age-80, Biden probably needs several reminders of what he’s supposed to be doing.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs present U.S. President Joe Biden with a team jersey at the White House. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

After that exchange, Kelce walks over to the podium and starts to deliver a speech.

“So, I’ve been waiting for this…” Kelce begins before Mahomes quickly grabs him, pulls him away from the microphone and says “Sorry, sorry” to the crowd.

The crowd laughs and Mahomes and Kelce share a laugh, as well.

Travis Kelce enjoys attention, that’s no secret. I choose to believe that he and Mahomes are making a self-deprecating joke about Kelce’s constant desire to be in the spotlight.

As I wrote about he and Mahomes participating in “The Match” later in June: “I’m personally not looking forward to more Travis Kelce. I hate to be the party-pooper here, but I’ve had about enough of him.

“From his overly exuberant postgame interviews in the playoffs to hosting Saturday Night Live to throwing out the first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game, we’ve been oversaturated.

“Plus, when you add in the podcast he does with brother Jason Kelce and the crazy coverage of their mother, Donna, during Super Bowl week … I can do without the Kelces for a bit.”

I got more Travis Kelce today. Yay. But at least he seems to understand that most of us are tiring of his act.

I have to appreciate his willingness to lean into his reputation and make a joke about. Patrick Mahomes taking part in the joke makes me think he understands the same thing.

Still, dial it back Travis. We’ve had enough.