Justin Verlander, Kate Upton Celebrate Mets Contract At Cozy Villa That Costs Half-Million Per Week

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are putting their new contract to good use.

The happy couple inked a two-year, $86 million deal with the Mets earlier this month, and promptly celebrated by jetting off to St. Barts, where they’re currently decking the halls at a cozy 12,000 square foot villa that costs $450K per week.

A half-milly a week! Different worlds, man.

This crib is decked out to the max, including a private waterfall, private chef and a butler, which apparently still exists.

It also comes with five different suites, which all include their own private deck, outdoor showers, something called a “hammam,” and even a Japanese soaking tub.

Scrub-a-dub-dub, Justin!

Locals says the Villa Embrace is nuts.

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander hit the beach in St. Barts

Apparently, this pad is called the Villa Embrace, which is located in a mountain in the island capital Gustavia.

Locals say the place is nuts and includes a pair of infinity pools, while one listing for the property says it has two kitchens, a movie theatre and a game room.

The four-story villa also reportedly comes with a couple Andy Warhols, too, if you’re into that sort of thing. Not sure Kate Upton seems like a big art gal, but maybe I’m wrong?

Villa Embrace.

Anyway, Verlander and Upton have been on the island all week, and even ventured out to have some fun in the sun with the locals.

Upton dominated in a tiny blue bikini, while Verlander rocked a weirdly tiny bathing suit and a surprising dad bod.

As long as the right arm can still pump 97, though, I’m sure the Mets don’t mind.