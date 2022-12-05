Kate Upton Is Bringing Her Talents To The New York Mets

The New York Mets made a free agency splash Monday by bringing Kate Upton to the Big Apple. Oh yeah, she’s bringing some cat named Justin Verlander with her, too!
Verlander and the Mets agreed to a cozy little 2-year, $86 million deal Monday, making the 40-year-old the new No. 1 in New York (for the Mets, at least). The deal comes less than a week after the Mets lost former ace, Jacob deGrom, to the Texas Rangers.
While #MetsTwitter was excited to bring in a guy like Justin Verlander, it paled in comparison to the real news: Kate Upton, who last month went AT IT with a Phillies fan during the World Series, is now a New York Met.
Forget Verlander, Mets fans pumped for Kate Upton
Can’t think of a better match, frankly. Kate Upton never misses a chance to defend her man, and now she gets to do it in New York?!
What a deal.
Upton has been an absolute lightning rod over the years, stirring the pot any chance she gets. This is probably the (very NSFW) moment from 2016 when we all knew she was wired a bit different.
Electric stuff, and now it’s headed to the Big Apple. Expect absolute fireworks!
Anyway, the Mets just replaced one future Hall of Famer with another, both on and off the field. What a move by Steve Cohen.