Just In: Kentucky Bill Prohibiting Trans Athletes In School Sports Voted Into Law

Kentucky just passed legislation preserving the future of women’s school sports, but you probably won’t hear about it on ESPN.

On Wednesday, Kentucky lawmakers voted in favor of overriding Democrat Governor Andy Beshear’s vetoing of a bill that would require student-athletes — between sixth grade and the collegiate level — to only participate in sports with athletes of the same biological sex.

By vetoing the governor’s decision, school sports in Kentucky will essentially only allow boys to compete against boys and girls to compete against girls.

The bill prohibits transgender athletes from competing — coming at a hotly contested time in sports where male-to-female trans athletes are changing the paradigm of women’s competition.

Trans athletes such as Penn swimmer Lia Thomas and British cyclist Emily Bridges have been a clear-cut display of disparities in performance between biological men and women — prompting a growing number of spectators to speak up.

Kentucky’s Senate Bill 83 was voted down by Gov. Beshear but will now go into law after his move was nullified on Wednesday.

The state’s House of Representatives voted 70-to-23 to approve the legislation, and the state Senate voted 26 to 9 in favor.

Kentucky joins a call to action long championed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — countering a push by politically-driven activists to feature transgender athletes in school sports.

On June 1, 2021, DeSantis signed SB 1028, which called for schools to require athletes to play against competitors of the same biological sex.

