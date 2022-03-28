Transgender Cyclist Emily Bridges Is Set To Become The Lia Thomas Of Great Britain

While transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was busy winning an NCAA women’s national title, the war on biological women in sports was intensifying in Great Britain where transgender cyclist Emily Bridges is ready to beat these biological women at their own game.

Bridges, who has been competing against men for the last year while going through testosterone suppression therapy to satisfy the British Cycling rules, has been less shy about the plan now that cycling organizers have been satisfied with the suppression.

“After starting hormone therapy I didn’t want to race in the male category any more than I had to,” the 21-year-old Bridges told Cycling Weekly magazine.

The suppression has been going so well for Bridges that the cyclist recently won a bronze in MEN’S TEAM PURSUIT at the University Championships and an individual gold in the MEN’S POINT RACE. That’s right, the biological male who identifies as a woman, and will soon race against women, is still in the hunt for collegiate medals AGAINST MEN.

“Having already helped the Men’s Team Pursuit team to a medal, she lined up in the Men’s points race (held over 30km). The grueling format, in which Sprints take place every 10 laps, is a mixture of strategy and endurance. Rather than sit back, it was Emily who took control of the lead midway through the race,” the University of Nottingham’s sports information department wrote about the late February championships race.

“After winning consecutive sprints she was able to build a sizeable lead and she needed to! With double points awarded on the final lap, it was imperative that a sizeable gap could be maintained and heading into the final lap Emily knew she had done enough to win BUCS Gold.”

“Cheered on by her teammates, the smile written across her face spoke volumes of the relief and satisfaction to take victory on the final race of the Championship,” the sports information PR team continued.

Again, we’re talking about a biological male dominating man at a university race and that biological male now has testosterone low enough to race against women.

Hmm, how will this go?

Bridges told Cycling Weekly that “I’m now trying to power a bigger frame [relative to others] but with a much reduced engine” due to the testosterone suppression.

Now the biological women get to find out what that translates to on race day. Keep in mind that in 2018, Bridges set a junior men’s national record in the 25-mile race with a time just over 47 minutes which was, at the time, two minutes faster than the women’s national record.

And with that, Great Britain has its version of Lia Thomas. Hey ladies, are you getting tired of having your sports infiltrated by biological men? It appears things are just getting warmed up around the world.