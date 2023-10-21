Actress Julianna Margulies Bluntly Slams Hollywood Remaining Silent On Anti-Semitism Amid War Between Israel And Hamas

Videos by OutKick

Actress Julianna Margulies is stunned by Hollywood’s silence when it comes to stomping out anti-Semitism.

People in America and across the world have seen some absolutely appalling reactions to Hamas terrorists murdering more than 1,400 in Israel. Instead of universal condemnation of the attacks, a stunning amount of people decided to blame the Israelis for the attack and many even rallied in support of Hamas.

Students at the University of Wisconsin proudly and loudly changed “glory to the martyrs” after innocent men, women and children were slaughtered, including very young babies. Harvard student organizations signed a letter blaming Israel for the massacre, and perhaps the most disgusting of all, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib refused to comment on dead babies and then repeated the lie that Israel had bombed a hospital in Gaza.

The reaction from many has been nothing short of sickening, and yet, many of the people with the biggest platforms in America are silent. Apparently, Hollywood found the one issue it’s not interested in getting involved with. The former “Good Wife” star has had enough of the silence.

Julianna Margulies slams Hollywood’s silence on anti-Semitism.

Margulies, who is Jewish, attended Variety’s Hollywood & Antisemitism Summit, according to Fox News, and was asked about the “deafening silence from Hollywood” on the issue. She didn’t hesitate to lay into those remaining silent.

“I’ve been asking that question. I’ve been trying to get past feeling so disheartened by it, to try and understand and work around why every single person in our industry isn’t standing up. I don’t understand. It is shocking,” Margulies responded, according to Fox News.

She further added, “I honestly don’t know what they’re afraid of. Losing, I don’t know, followers? I mean, it’s just insane to me. Anyway, that’s not how I roll.”

The popular actress is hopeful that her speaking up leads to more people voicing opposition to anti-Semitism in America.

“Listen, the last thing I thought in my life was that I’d be the one actress speaking out for Jews. But I’m proud to be here, and I hope I inspire other people to come out and talk and use their voice and use their platform to draw attention to this,” Margulies explained.

Many reactions to the attack in Israel have been disgusting.

To be clear, some celebrities have spoken up. Two very famous examples are Natalie Portman and Gal Gadot.

Both women took to social media to make it clear they stand with Israel, and it definitely shouldn’t surprise anyone Gadot was open and passionate with her support.

She served in the IDF before becoming a Hollywood star.

However, many more have chosen to stay silent. People in Hollywood love voicing their opinions on every issue imaginable.

Remember during 2020 when there were massive riots? Every person in Hollywood seemed to think they were an expert on race in America.

Now, Jews are being targeted and students in America rallying in support of Hamas, and all of a sudden, Hollywood is weirdly silent. Again, it’s the one issue people seem willing to sit out. There should be nothing easier to speak up for than the murder of innocent people, especially babies.

Yet, that’s just not happening at a high level. Kylie Jenner attempted to show support for Israel, and then deleted the post. Unbelievably cowardly.

Hopefully, Julianna Margulies inspired more people to use their platforms to speak up for innocent people. There’s simply no excuse to stay silent at this moment when innocent people are dying and Americans are chanting in support of terrorism. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.