Harvard Student Organizations Blame Israel For Mass Murder Of Innocent Israeli Civilians

Harvard students released a truly unhinged statement in reaction to the terrorist attack in Israel.

The Israelis declared war after a mass sneak terrorist attack carried out by Hamas rocked the country. More than 700 people were killed in the terrorist attack, and many of the victims were innocent men, women and children, including hundreds of people at a music festival. Many more were also taken as hostages back to Gaza.

The situation is horrifying and heartbreaking. The images and videos coming out of Israel are nothing short of shocking as the world sees the evil of Hamas.

Well, lots of Harvard student organizations think the Israelis are to blame for being murdered, and Hamas apparently didn’t do anything wrong.

Hamas terrorists murdered hundreds of innocent Israeli men, women and children.



Liberal Democrats' response? Blame Israel and demand the Israelis not retaliate.



Sickening. Absolutely sickening.



READ: https://t.co/rRopgOAwvX pic.twitter.com/eHbUnDuzK2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 8, 2023

Harvard student organizations blame Israel for terrorist attack.

More than two dozen Harvard student organizations released a co-signed statement condemning Israel in the aftermath of the terrorist attack, according to Fox News.

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence. Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison. Israeli officials promise to ‘open the gates of hell,’ and the massacres in Gaza have already commenced. Palestinians in Gaza have no shelters for refuge and nowhere to escape. In the coming days, Palestinians will be forced to bear the full brunt of Israel’s violence,” the statement titled “Joint Statement by Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups on the Situation in Palestine” reads.

The statement also paints Israel as an “apartheid regime” that is solely responsible for the mass murder of innocent civilians.

Israel is at war after Hamas launched a massive terrorist attack. (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years. From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions to military checkpoints, and enforced family separations to targeted killings, Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden,” the statement further claimed.

It concluded with, “Today, the Palestinian ordeal enters into uncharted territory. The coming days will require a firm stand against colonial retaliation. We call on the Harvard community to take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians.”

Some of the groups that signed the statement include Harvard Muslim Law School Association, Harvard Jews for Liberation and the Harvard Islamic Society.

large number of harvard student organizations blaming israel solely for hamas terrorist attacks killing 700 civilians.



can’t imagine who would want to identify with such a group. harvard parents—talk to your educated kids about this. pic.twitter.com/q9StJ3MJpf — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 8, 2023

This is absolutely disgusting from everyone involved.

There’s no way to describe the letter above as anything short of appalling and gross. More than 1,000 Israelis are dead.

It’s Israel’s 9/11. People enjoying their day were gunned down and murdered by Hamas terrorists. Israelis enjoying a music festival were slaughtered by the kind of evil that is hard to describe. At least 260 bodies were recovered from the music festival. Innocent young men and women murdered before they could even enter the primes of their lives.

Not only did Hamas murder more than 700 innocent men, women and children, but they paraded the bodies through the streets, including the body of a young woman. Hamas also still holds many hostages.

The fact Harvard students would claim they “hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence” is absolute insanity. This is a prime example of victim blaming and extreme anti-Semitism. Bodies are still trying to be identified after Hamas’ slaughter and Harvard students are blaming the people who died for what happened to them.

More than 700 people were killed after Hamas launched a surprise sneak attack in Israel. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel has already started responding, and it will only continue to do whatever is necessary to protect innocent life. As for the students at Harvard, I’d suggest they read a history book and think a bit more before releasing victim blaming statements after a massacre. It’s simply disgusting.