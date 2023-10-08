Liberal Politicians Offer Horrible Reactions To Terrorist Attack In Israel, Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa Cheers It On

Videos by OutKick

Some people had downright disgusting reactions to the mass terrorist attack in Israel.

More than 300 Israelis are dead after the terrorist organization Hamas launched a surprise attack on multiple fronts.

The evil savages came into Israel territory and killed innocent civilians, murdered women and children, paraded bodies of victims around and kidnapped civilians and took them back to Gaza.

The images and videos circulating X are nothing short of horrific, disgusting, appalling and will make your blood boil.

Hundreds of Israelis died in a horrific terrorist attack carried out by Hamas. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Democrat politicians demand Israel stand down after terrorist attack.

Most people had the same reaction of outpouring of support for Israel while demanding justice for all the innocent people killed.

However, multiple liberal politicians in America had a very different reaction. Multiple Democrats – led by Squad member Ilhan Omar – called for restraint in the aftermath of the attack.

That’s right. They don’t want Israel to defend itself. Somehow, hundreds of civilians being slaughtered in cold blood doesn’t deserve to be answered with military action.

I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas. Such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we've seen, which we cannot allow… — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 7, 2023

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley called for “an immediate ceasefire & de-escalation.” Being invaded in a sneak attack doesn’t result in ceasefires. It results in justified military action and retaliation.

Her thoughts were echoed by Cori Bush.

These devastating attacks on Israelis are deeply alarming and my heart breaks for the victims & their loved ones.



We need an immediate ceasefire & de-escalation.



It is long past time to stop this cycle of violence & trauma, and work toward a just & lasting peace in the region. https://t.co/mPUukLKYg6 — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) October 7, 2023

My statement on the ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NIt9G7aLMI — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 8, 2023

Jamaal Bowman, who infamously pulled a fire alarm and claimed he didn’t know what it was, tweeted that “Israelis and Palestinians are constantly living in fear” in response to the terrorist attack. While he did “strongly condemn the horrific attacks by Hamas,” he couldn’t bring himself to release a statement without also taking a subtle shot at Israel on one of the country’s darkest days.

My statement on the escalating violence in the Middle East: pic.twitter.com/xGb8FYnqit — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) October 7, 2023

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer couldn’t even bring herself to name Israel in her initial reaction. Look at the comical tweet below. What does it even mean?

I have been in touch with communities impacted by what’s happening in the region. It is abhorrent. My heart is with all those impacted. We need peace in this region. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 7, 2023

Eventually, Whitmer sent a follow up tweet naming Israel and announcing she stood with the Israeli people.

The images that continue to come out of Israel on the anniversary of the Yom Kippur War are devastating. The loss of lives in Israel –children and families – is absolutely heartbreaking and appalling. There is no justification for violence against Israel. My support is steadfast. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 8, 2023

The New York Times, a news site that claims to be unbiased, published a piece titled, “Gaza Has Suffered Under 16-Year Blockade,” and the argument is simple: Israel is to blame.

The piece states, in part, the following:

The Palestinian territory of Gaza has been under a suffocating Israeli blockade, backed by Egypt, since Hamas seized control of the coastal strip in 2007. The blockade restricts the import of goods, including electronic and computer equipment, that could be used to make weapons and prevents most people from leaving the territory. More than two million Palestinians live in Gaza. The tiny, crowded coastal enclave has a nearly 50 percent unemployment rate, and Gaza’s living conditions, health system and infrastructure have all deteriorated under the blockade.

It’s not even subtle what’s going on. They want people to think Israel deserved this when it most certainly did not.

Mia Khalifa cheers on terrorist killers.

Perhaps the worst reaction to the massacre was from former porn star Mia Khalifa. She openly cheered on the attack and told people to go out and film.

Khalifa, who was born in Lebanon, would be executed without a second thought by Hamas for her career choices, but that doesn’t matter. She seemed to rejoice in the murder of innocent Israelis.

If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

Zionist settlers in occupied land and stolen homes this morning: https://t.co/XtwnqWZSEx — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

I can’t believe the Zionist apartheid regime is being brought down by guerrilla fighters in fake Gucci shirts – the biopics of these moments better reflect that — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

this is a renaissance painting pic.twitter.com/9wEletdHFK — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

The reactions from some people are nothing short of absolutely disgusting. Hundreds of innocent people are dead, Hamas has hostages and Israel has every right in the world to defend itself and strike back. This isn’t complicated. If Canada rained down rockets on New York, sent fighters to kill elderly people at bus stops, went door-to-door to execute families and took hostages, Canada would no longer exist by nightfall. However, when it’s Israel, liberal Democrats call for the Israelis to do nothing and Mia Khalifa cheers it on. Absolutely appalling on all fronts.