Rashida Tlaib Refuses To Comment On Hamas Terrorists Beheading Israeli Babies: VIDEO

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib refused to comment on Hamas murdering and beheading Israeli babies.

At least 40 babies were found murdered in Kfar Aza in the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas that left more than 1,200 Israelis dead, and several of the babies were beheaded, according to multiple media reports.

It’s one of the most horrific discoveries of the terrorist attack that unfolded last weekend and sparked a massive war that is currently ongoing between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Rashida Tlaib refused to speak on Hamas terrorists beheading babies. (Photo by Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Fox News pressed Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent, for comment on Hamas beheading babies, and she refused to say anything.

The Congresswoman from Michigan ignored multiple questions about the horrific crimes of Hamas and the dead babies. She rushed to an elevator as quickly as she could to avoid Fox News correspondent Hillary Vaughn’s very basic questions.

You can watch Tlaib refuse to condemn the beheading of babies below.

Rashida Tlaib silent on Hamas beheading Israeli babies.

This is a truly disgusting and embarrassing reaction from Rashida Tlaib. It shouldn’t be hard at all to condemn babies being beheaded and murdered.

Hamas terrorists flooded into Israel over the weekend and carried out horrors that the Jewish people haven’t seen since the Holocaust in WWII. Entire families were wiped out, hundreds of people at a music festival were murdered in cold blood, babies were killed and women were dragged through the streets in horrifying fashion.

Israel is at war with Hamas in Gaza after a massive terrorist attack left more than 1,200 people dead. Rashida Tlaib refused to condemn Hamas beheading babies. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Condemning the actions of Hamas should be the easiest thing in the world to do. Yet, Tlaib couldn’t find a single word to say as Fox News pressed her. It’s incredibly troubling.

Of course, it’s not overly surprising. Her initial reaction was to pin the blame on Israel. She released the following statement in reaction to the terrorist attack:

I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity. The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance. The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation, and apartheid makes no one safer. No person, no child anywhere should have to suffer or live in fear of violence. We cannot ignore the humanity in each other. As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue.

Now, she’s silent on Israeli babies being beheaded. Absolutely shameful for anyone, especially an elected American official. She might not say it but I will. Beheading children is a crime beyond words and should be dealt with in the harshest of ways. It’s truly that simple.