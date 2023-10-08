Kylie Jenner Deletes Instagram Post About Israel After Backlash In Comments

Videos by OutKick

Kylie Jenner is walking back her support for Israel after pro-Palestine fans took over her social media comments section.

The reality TV star and businesswoman shared a photo from the account @StandWithUs on her Instagram story. The post features the Israeli flag and reads, “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!”

But Jenner deleted the post within an hour, following backlash from some of her 400 million Instagram followers. Palestine supporters flooded her comments section with Palestinian flags, gifs and #freepalestine hashtags.

(Instagram: @StandWithUs)

Jenner wasn’t the only celebrity who spoke out against the violence. Many celebrities, including Ashley Tisdale, Sofia Richie, Nina Dobrev, Gal Gadot and Bruno Mars, have shown solidarity with Israel following Saturday’s horrific attacks.

More than 600 Israelis are dead and thousands more injured or missing after the terrorist organization Hamas launched a surprise attack on multiple fronts.

The terrorists came into Israel territory and killed innocent civilians, murdered women and children, paraded bodies of victims down the street, and took civilians as hostages back to Gaza.

But that hasn’t stopped several liberal politicians, celebrities and Kylie Jenner’s comments section from expressing sympathy for the terrorists.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Some followers speculated Jenner’s post may have caused problems between Jenner and supermodel bestie Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian.

“Do these celebrities listen to each other when they talk,” one person wrote. “Like when Bella Hadid talks about Palestine and being Palestinian does Kylie Jenner know what that means?”

these people wanna be activists soo bad like you are pathetic NOW imagine asking kylie jenner to tell us more about the political and territorial conflict between israel and palestine since 1948 and lets see what she has to say https://t.co/YCEH8AKc8c — PhD in seulgibear (@juriachuu) October 8, 2023

In fairness to her critics, Kylie probably can’t point to the Gaza Strip on a map. But I can’t point her out in a lineup of Kardashians, either. That doesn’t change the fact that the terrorists’ acts are horrific and hundreds of Israeli civilians don’t deserve to be massacred.

Shame you backed down so quickly, Kylie.