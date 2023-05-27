Josh Allen Spotted With Hailee Steinfeld Following Split From Brittany Williams

Videos by OutKick

There’s a new nail in the coffin of Josh Allen and Brittany Williams’ relationship. Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills quarterback was spotted in New York City hanging out with a new lady.

The drama all started when internet sleuths noticed that Allen’s longtime girlfriend had unfollowed him on Instagram and scrubbed him from her account. The breakup rumors continued from there when Allen was a no show for Williams’ birthday.

Hailee Steinfeld is seen arriving to the ‘Good Morning America’ show (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

In his absence, Williams’ friends appeared to take some shots at Allen with a message on the birthday cake. Some wild rumors about the cause of the split hit social media, then there was more apparent drama at the Kentucky Derby.

All the kind of off-the-field drama that helps the start of a new season arrive quicker. That all leads up to Thursday night and Allen being spotted out with actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

The New York Post obtained some exclusive pictures of the couple out on what look a lot like a date. In one of the pics Steinfeld can be seen holding the door to a black SUV as Allen steps out.

Another shows the casually dressed duo walking on the sidewalk with Allen’s hand on Steinfeld’s back. The Post added that they believe this is the first time the Bills quarterback and the actress/singer have been pictured together in public.

Josh Allen spotted with Hailee Steinfeld after rumored Brittany Williams breakup https://t.co/hCkl0g4Ihg pic.twitter.com/AOUHnNF7sg — New York Post (@nypost) May 26, 2023

Steinfeld, who is a certified star with more than 20 million followers on Instagram, just discussed her current relationship status in an interview with People.

The single 26-year-old appears on the cover of the magazine’s May 2023 issue. She revealed what she’s looking for during her interview with the magazine.

Josh Allen Is A Tough Guy To Take Down

“I ultimately want someone who supports me and who I can support and cheer on and be their biggest fan,” she said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to spend so much time with my family recently, and I have so many shining examples of what it should feel like to be with someone that makes you a better you and happy. I’m not really looking, so I don’t have a list of things.”

“But I think the right person comes along when they do, and I imagine that’s the greatest thing ever. It’s an exciting thought to me, that part of life happening when it does, and I can only hope that it emulates what I grew up around.”

Who wouldn’t want to cheer on Josh Allen? It’s hard to speculate if a change in his personal life with translate to success on the field.

But a solid off-season has to at the very least bring some positive vibes into a new season. Bouncing back from a breakup with a date, even if it’s only one, with Hailee Steinfeld has to go down as a solid off-season.