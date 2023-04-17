Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams Unfollows QB On Instagram

Videos by OutKick

Is there drama between Josh Allen and girlfriend Brittany Williams in Buffalo?

Something is clearly brewing, according to Internet sleuths who spent the weekend on Brittany & Josh Watch after noticing Williams had UNFOLLOWED the Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback on Instagram.

To many of you, that sounds like one of the most ridiculous statements in journalism history. Remember, this isn’t journalism, this is salacious pop culture blogging from the OutKick Culture Department and typically where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

We’re talking about an NFL girlfriend — these two have been dating since college — unleashing the UNFOLLOW nuclear weapon on a guy who’s under a 6-year, $258 million contract. You’re damn right that’s going to raise red flags and we’re going to blog about it. NFL girlfriends don’t just UNFOLLOW when their gunslingers are sitting on the potential to make a BILLION over their NFL careers.

Josh Allen and Brittany Williams pose prior to the NFL Honors in 2020. Internet sleuths have determined that Williams has UNFOLLOWED Allen on Instagram and has thinned out her photo collection of the Bills QB. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An analysis of Brittany’s Instagram page tells old salty Internet dawgs like myself or fellow OutKick Culture Department staffer SeanJo that emotions are at a fevered pitch right now within the Williams camp.

Let’s take a look at the comments that rolled in over the last couple of days:

“SLAY ON HIM QUEEN 👏👏🔥”

“He fumbled the bag hard🔥🔥🔥”

“marry her already 😍” was met with an “awk” response from someone on Team Britt

Meanwhile, over on Facebook, some Bills fan named Jenn wonders, “Wtf sits around watching people’s social media to see if someone unfollowed someone else.. losers do that.. (.)

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen back in 2022 when she followed him on Instagram. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Well, Jenn, there’s this thing called gambling and team win/loss total lines. It turns out that gamblers care about the brain of the quarterback going into the following season. Can a gambler get an edge on the books? Is it possible Josh Allen will be dealing with major drama heading into 2023?

Or does this help Allen in any way? Is there a way to quantify wins/losses over a longtime girlfriend UNFOLLOWING on Instagram?

Is there a chance of Brittany raising hell during the season? Will Allen stay focused for 17 weeks?

Jenn, it is the DUTY of the OutKick Culture Department to monitor this stuff as a service to our readers.

Now, for those of you hoping for some sort of happy resolution to this UNFOLLOW case, there’s some good news. Brittany hasn’t deleted photos of a 2022 Jackson Hole, Wyoming trip she went on with Josh. He’s still in the photo gallery for that upload. And then there’s a 2022 Tahoe trip Instagram post that includes Allen content.

Outside of that, it’s a pretty barren landscape for Josh Allen content on Williams’ account.

During happier times, Williams was asked by Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew Stafford, about marriage.

“What me and Josh always say: ‘What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained.’ Like we understand what we have,” Williams explained during a September 2022 appearance on “The Morning After” podcast.

“Everyone around us are going to say this, say that. When you’re married? When’s the baby coming? When have your baby, when’s the next baby coming? So we just always say that. We have a great thing going.

“Quarterbacks are so focused and so different in the sense of the way they think,” she said. “That comes first in their mind and I totally understand that. Apart from it, I feel like they have a timeline in their head. Like this has to happen before this, or whatever it is. So, you can try to make that happen. … But really, I am so happy that we’ve been able to grow, like from moving in together four years ago, we’ve just grown so much. I can only imagine how much more we will continue to grow.”

Something is definitely going on here and needs monitoring. I will order SeanJo to set the appropriate IG alerts. We will unleash the full power of the OutKick Culture Department until there’s a full resolution to this situation.

– Developing –