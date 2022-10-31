Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Does It Again, Nails Britney Spears Halloween Look

Oops, Josh Allen did it again. But he definitely didn’t lose the game.

The night before Allen and the Buffalo Bills dismantled the Green Bay Packers, his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, was spotted letting loose at a Halloween party dressed as Britney Spears.

She was joined by wide receiver Tanny Gentry‘s wife, Kaytlyn Gentry. The two let the whole world have a peak on Instagram.

Williams is the one dressed up as Spears from the singer’s, “Oops, I Did it Again,” video while Gentry went as an “Alien,” which is another banger song by Britney Spears.

The two were unstoppable!

Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, are Halloween legends.

Oops, Brittany Williams and Josh Allen did it again!

Josh Allen’s girlfriend watches Bills beat Packers

The two Britney’s dominated Saturday night, and then Allen and the Bills dominated Sunday.

Buffalo made quick work of Aaron Rodgers and the lifeless Green Bay Packers, cruising to a 27-17 win in a game they never trailed. Allen wasn’t even that great – frankly it may have been his worst game of the season – but it didn’t matter.

The MVP candidate completed just 13 passes for 200 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of picks, but the Packers were still no match for the AFC’s winningest team. The Bills improved to 6-1 with the win, and have now won four in a row.

By the way, this wasn’t the first Halloween party for Allen’s girlfriend, either.

The couple also threw a banger last weekend during Buffalo’s bye week, and Allen was the one playing with the hearts of America like the legend he is.

All this cat does is win!