Packers LB Quay Walker Gets Ejected For Shoving A Bills Coach

Frustrations are building on both sides of the ball for the Green Bay Packers.

Facing the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the second quarter after shoving a Bills coach.

Walker was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after a tackle attempt on rookie Bills running back James Cook spilled into Buffalo’s sideline, putting Walker face-to-face with one coach as tempers ran hot.

WATCH:

Quay Walker has been ejected after this incident 😬 pic.twitter.com/DBIGlurna9 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 31, 2022

The first-round LB got an early exit and gave the Bills offense an additional 15 yards on their drive, which was capped by a seven-yard TD run by Bills wideout Isaiah McKenzie.

Walker’s move proved costly as the Bills took a 21-7 lead and Green Bay was left with one less piece on defense to stop Josh Allen.

The Packers also lost LB De’Vondre Campbell early in the contest due to a knee injury.

Buffalo went into halftime with a 24-7 advantage.