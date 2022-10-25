Josh Allen & Girlfriend Brittany Williams Throw Halloween Party For Bills

You’re damn right Josh Allen was all smiles at his Monday night Bills Halloween team party.

This guy is making somewhere around $43,000,000 per season, he has the best odds in the NFL of winning the league MVP trophy, his team is coming off a win over the Chiefs and now gets a beaten-down Packers team in a primetime Halloween Eve game where Bills fans will be jacked up.

You’d be smiling while living that life, too.

Monday night, Josh and his girlfriend Brittany Williams gave back to teammates (it appears it was mostly guys on the offensive side of the ball) with a fun Halloween party where adults could have a couple of drinks, laughs, and create some 360-degree content.

What a Halloween Week for Josh Allen. His team has the best record in the AFC and he’s playing like a league MVP. / Instagram Story

Now with their bye week and the team Halloween party behind them, the Bills face a remaining schedule that has a current combined winning percentage of .507, including two games against the Jets.

But three of the next four are at Ralph Wilson and Josh has a career record of 10-4 during November.

Add it all up and Vegas loves Buffalo (+270) to win the Super Bowl. It’s all adding up for Allen and the Bills. They’re throwing Super Bowl-like team parties. The quarterback has 17 touchdown passes, two rushing touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Put it this way, if Bills fans haven’t reserved their February trips to Glendale, they’re nuts.

This is the look of a Super Bowl team.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and girlfriend Brittany Williams enjoying their 2022 team party. The Packers travel to Buffalo this Sunday night for a Halloween Eve showdown. / Instagram Story

Bills offensive lineman Isaac Boettger (hunting vest) and wife, Katie, enjoy a night out at the team’s Halloween party. / Instagram Story

Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins enjoys the Josh Allen Halloween party with his wife, Maya. / Instagram Story

Bills OL Isaac Boettger and his wife, Katie, enjoying the 360 camera at the Josh Allen Halloween party. / Instagram Story

Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry and his wife, Kaytlyn, enjoy the Josh Allen & Brittany Williams Halloween party. / Instagram Story