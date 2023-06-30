Joe Theismann Pleads To Elon Musk: ‘Let Me Back On Twitter!’

Videos by OutKick

Hall of Fame quarterback and former broadcaster Joe Theismann just wants to tweet again.

The former Washington QB recently spoke with me about a variety of topics. The conversation eventually turned to Elon Musk’s Twitter.

“I got bounced from Twitter! I don’t even know what I did!” Theismann said. “Gunz, I didn’t do anything! I got a notification one day… I can [see] tweets, but I can’t retweet, I can’t tweet at all.”

Loading the player...

“I had 156,000 followers and now I can’t even respond. And all I really talk about is sports – I stay out of everything else. Ya know, I want to congratulate Shohei Ohtani I think for being the MVP again… Justin Fields wishing him luck in Chicago, Trey Lance in San Francisco… and now I can’t communicate with anyone. It’s the darndest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Theismann continued.

Theismann said that when he got a message saying that he could appeal to someone, he said he has but no one’s answering! So now he’s pleading to Elon Musk to let him back on the platform.

“I know when I say something wrong, Gunz and I know I didn’t say anything wrong. So Mr. Musk, can you help me? Maybe you know someone that can point me in the right direction,” Theismann joked (but is very serious).

Joe Theismann tells OutKick’s Mike Gunz that he is banned from Twitter and wants Elon Musk to tell him why. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“HEY ELON!”

A look over Theismann’s Twitter history from the past two years shows that Joe is right, he pretty much does only tweet about sports and gives well wishes to people. In fact, when looking back months later, his timeline looks like a PBP that only people who are watching that particular game at that exact moment would understand. PBP of various football games. “Our defense is so good” in one tweet. “Go Irish,” in another. His last tweet was January 8th of this year.

The only thing that is relatively off topic is that every once in a while it appears that Theismann (or someone in Theismann’s camp) was tweeting out promoting a Medicare enrollment group called “ezMedicare.”

To be fair, maybe the old Twitter regime flagged Theismann thinking he was promoting or spamming something. Or maybe based on their political leanings, they just hate everything except socialized healthcare. Regardless, out of ALL the things to be punished for, a senior citizen like Theismann telling other senior citizens to have their healthcare paperwork together as the country continues to go to hell, can’t be that big of a deal.

Joe Theismann’s Twitter feed is mostly just tweets about sports and wishing well on players and teams. (Twitter: @Theismann7)

MUSK VS ZUCKERBERG

I mean come on Elon, this is Joe Theismann!

Look at that Twitter timeline.

Between Happy Thanksgiving, giving props to the West Florida Argos and sharing some of his own NFL experiences, what’s the hurt in a little Medicare talk? You would need it too if you played in the NFL. Hell, you or Mark Zuckerberg may need it soon if that whole cage fight ends up happening.

Oh and while we’re at it can you please for the love of God fix the damn “For You” and “Following” algorithm. That is one of the worst things that’s ever happened to Twitter.

FOLLOW MIKE GUNZ ON TWITTER: @THEGUNZSHOW