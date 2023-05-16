Elon Musk Crushes George Soros, Claims He ‘Hates Humanity’

Videos by OutKick

Elon Musk made it clear he’s not a fan of George Soros or anything the man is about.

Soros is famous in American political circles for pouring money into leftist causes, most notably, elections for district attorneys.

DAs backed by Soros dominated the 2022 election cycle, and the results are pretty obvious to anyone paying attention. District attorneys backed by him seem unbelievably loose on criminals and tough on ordinary citizens.

Elon Musk rips George Soros. (Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

For example, the Soros family helped bring Alvin Bragg to power in Manhattan, and his office is charging Daniel Penny for restraining an out of control deranged person on the NYC subway.

Elon Musk eliminated any doubts that might exist as to where he stands on George Soros. He’s against him all the way.

Elon Musk hammers George Soros as a supervillain.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted Monday night that Soros reminds him of “X-Men” villain Magneto.

Soros reminds me of Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

When faced with some pushback about the comparison, Musk made it clear he doesn’t believe for a second that Soros has pure intentions and claimed the liberal favorite “hates humanity.”

You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

Musk isn’t holding back.

Say whatever you want about Elon Musk, but you can’t accuse him of filtering his thoughts. The man doesn’t like George Soros, and he’s definitely not afraid to make his thoughts clear.

You’re not leaving any wiggle room whenever you tweet someone “hates humanity” and “wants to erode the very fabric of civilization.”

The Twitter owner clearly doesn’t like George Soros, and he’s definitely not alone. The billionaire from Hungary seems to really love to put his thumb on the scale of American politics. He writes checks to liberal causes like it’s going out of style, and the results are damning.

At least one San Francisco region DA was backed by George Soros, according to Fox News, and thanks to crime, the city resembles a failed state. I suppose there’s something to be said for people getting what they vote for. If you vote for weak politicians, don’t be surprised when society collapses.

Elon Musk torches George Soros. The Twitter owner claimed Soros “hates humanity.” (Credit: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Elon Musk has seen more than enough to know whatever Soros is for he’s against. Credit to him for speaking out. It’s great to see someone with a large platform give his unfiltered thoughts when so many others are scared to.