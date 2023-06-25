Joe Theismann Supports NFL Crack Down On Player Gambling, Important To Preserve League’s Integrity

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion Joe Theismann told Fox Business that he supports the NFL’s efforts to stop players from gambling on the league.

As Fox Business reported, the league is tightening its gambling restrictions with regards to its players. Several NFL players have received lengthy suspensions for violating league policies on sports betting.

Joe Theismann supports NFL policies that aim to stop players from betting on the league or during any team activities. (screenshot: FOX Business)

Theismann, appearing on Varney & Co. on Fox Business Network, explained why it’s so important that the league nip these issues in the bud.

“It better work,” Theismann said about NFL’s new gambling policy. “I think the NFL, because of the stringent nature of these rules that have been put in place, realizes that you just don’t want to let anything seep into the game to give people the perception that the games are fixed, they’re really trying to make sure of that.”

Theismann is right.

The NFL is too big and too important to have even the faintest whispers of corruption, at least with regard to the on-field play.

Theismann has had a long career in and around the NFL, with the Redskins drafting him in 1971.

Former NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion Joe Theismann told Fox Business that he supports the NFL’s efforts to stop players from gambling on the league. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

So he knows, as well as anyone, how important integrity is to the league.

“From an NFL player standpoint, you think of the millions of dollars that the players are making,” the former league MVP continued.

“If you wanted to go into a facility, I guess in the offseason, it might be okay. But I don’t think they’re going to say if you play in the NFL, you can’t gamble. But they certainly want to protect the integrity of the game as much as they possibly can. And I can certainly understand it.”

Therein lies the key. Most people probably believe that NFL players — like all US citizens — should be permitted to bet on sports in states where it’s legally allowed.

But even whispers of impropriety could destroy the league.

And that’s just not something they’re going to let happen.