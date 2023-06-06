Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers Takes Full Responsibility As NFL Investigates Gambling Violations

Videos by OutKick

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers apologized for his involvement in illegal gambling activity currently being investigated by the NFL.

On Monday, news of an investigation of Rodgers and over 100 bets placed in a sportsbook account under his associate’s name was revealed.

Rodgers’ extensive gambling put Indy under a negative spotlight and added to the NFL’s ongoing headache with sports betting among its players.

Isaiah Rodgers Regrets Illegal Gambling Activity

Hours after the news, Rodgers took to social media to apologize for his actions. He expressed remorse for being a distraction for the team and took accountability for violating league policy.

“I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation,” Rodgers wrote. “The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about.

“I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.”

The NFL has had to reinforce its harsh gambling policies on the players for consecutive offseasons.

The Colts released a statement acknowledging Isaiah Rodgers’ situation and the league’s investigation.

NFL Struggles With Discouraging Gambling

Last offseason, star Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season for betting on games.

In April, the league suspended five players for illegally placing bets from within a team’s facility. Four Detroit Lions players and one Washington Commanders cornerback were hit with suspensions.

Standout Lions rookie wideout Jameson Williams was among the suspended players, docked six games for the upcoming season. The rest of the Lions players were eventually cut from the team.

As OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske stated, the NFL adamantly promotes gambling but prohibits its players from engaging in betting.

The guidelines now result in teams cutting suspended players, regardless of whether the betting activity was connected to their team or general NFL bets.

Indianapolis selected Rodgers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and was due for an improved role after star CB Stephon Gilmore left for Dallas.