Joe Rogan Drinks Bud Light With Zach Bryan, Says ‘People Are So Silly’

Joe Rogan seems like he’s not interested in any outrage surrounding Bud Light.

A lot of beer drinkers are refusing to touch Bud Light after the company went woke with a Dylan Mulvaney promo. Sales are down, Anheuser-Busch’s stock has been getting lit up like a Christmas tree and there’s no end in sight.

The latest sales data showed sales were down nearly 27%. It’s a bloodbath for the once-popular beer brand.

Yet, Joe Rogan had no problem cracking one open on a recent episode of his podcast with country music star Zach Bryan.

Joe Rogan drinks Bud Light with Zach Bryan. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Joe Rogan drinks Bud Light with Zach Bryan.

“And we’re drinking Bud Lights, ladies and gentleman. Sorry. There’s nothing wrong with it…People are so silly. We were just talking about silliness. One person made a really stupid decision, and now everybody’s decided that Bud Light is the enemy. But that’s like this thing that people do in America, where they just decide, ‘Now I hate these people. These people are the enemy,” Rogan explained, according to Newsweek.

Bryan, who vocally pushed back against Bud Light backlash months ago, seemed to agree with Rogan.

“I’ve [drunk] Budweiser and Bud Light for like my entire adult life. And then on Twitter I defended my sister’s spouse, and people were like… people were p*****… And I was like, I didn’t mean to do this. It was crazy,” the country music star explained, according to the same Newsweek report.

Why does @joerogan pretend to not know what the budlight boycott is really about? He’s openly against Dylan mulvany and the destructive influence he has on kids but still “drinks” budlight. @joerogan is scared to fully take a side in the culture war. #jre pic.twitter.com/SUMngnnFzH — Alex (@alexdes7621) August 1, 2023

Is Rogan off target with his analyzes?

Rogan has been a bit all over the place with his reaction to the Bud Light backlash. He initially didn’t seem to care when it happened and just thought it was stupid.

“The thing about this Dylan Mulvaney thing, is, it’s like, it’s just someone who wants a lot of attention, and you’re giving that someone a lot of attention. You’re trying to reach another audience. I saw it, and I was like, ‘What the f*ck is this?’ My initial reaction is, ‘This is silly. Are they really doing this?’ It’s also your Bud Light fan, your typical Bud Light fan is like NASCAR, f*cking sports, that’s most of the people drinking Bud Light. Guys like Shane [Gillis],” Rogan said back in April.

However, he also slammed Dylan Mulvaney as “mentally ill person who’s just an attention wh*re.” Dude is all over the map on this issue.

However, his analysis kind of misses the point that this is just “silly.” Rogan, who often makes a lot of great points, makes it sound like people just woke up one day and decided to hate Bud Light.

The backlash against Bud Light is simple. People don’t want wokeness injected into their beer choices. Your average Bud Light drinker before the Mulvaney disaster was a random guy who enjoyed coming home after a long day of work, cracking a cold one, relaxing and watching sports.

Now, drinking Bud Light is almost a political statement. Many people won’t be caught drinking it out of fear of being made fun of. Bud Light decided to team up with a transgender influencer whose entire brand is mocking women and behaving like a child.

Muvlaney’s March Madness promo literally portrayed women as too stupid to understand sports. This isn’t hard to figure out.

Will Bud Light ever recover. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

If Bud Light had just stuck to making light beer, it’d still be the best-selling brand in America. Instead, it went woke and there’s a price to pay. Now, Modelo and other brands are thriving. We’ll see if Rogan weighs in again, but he seemed to miss the mark this time around.