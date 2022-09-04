Joe Rogan Mocks Kamala Harris With Hilarious New Poster For Upcoming Comedy Show

Like any other great comic, Joe Rogan makes fun of certain people and current events that others may avoid due to fear of pushback. He isn’t worried about upsetting the woke mob, as evident in his latest promotional poster which includes both Kamala Harris and Brittney Griner.

Rogan has called out Harris countless times on his podcast since she became Vice President, but she’s been mentioned more lately with Griner locked up in a Russian prison.

“That’s why the hypocrisy about the Brittney Griner situation was so egregious in this country,” Rogan told Aaron Rodgers on a recent episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience.’ “Where Kamala Harris is talking about how horrible it is that Brittney Griner is in jail.”

“Well, you put people in jail. You did. Thousands of people in jail for marijuana.”

Rogan’s statement is factual. More than 1,900 people were imprisoned in California for marijuana-related offenses while Kamala Harris served as attorney general. Harris clamoring about Griner being arrested and imprisoned on drug charges, in a foreign country no less, is rich, to say the least.

To make his point about Harris even clearer, he put her on a poster to promote his upcoming show in Ohio. Rogan is being arrested for smoking in the photoshopped image with Harris – wearing a Free Brittney Griner pin – doing the arresting.

This surely won’t anger anyone on social media.

It’s just another example of Rogan not caring what others think, which is one of the reasons he has the ginormous following he does.