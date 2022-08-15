Brittney Griner Appeals Drug Conviction After Show Trial In Russia

Brittney Griner has appealed her prison sentence in Russia.
The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after being given a show trial for allegedly possessing banned hash oil.
Now, she’s fighting the decision.
Her defense team announced Monday that the drug conviction has been appealed, according to the New York Times.
It’s possible the appeal could take up to three months before a decision is handed down.
More than anything, it’s time for the United States to get Brittney Griner back. The situation has gone way too far, and it should have never gotten to this point.
The Russian “justice” system is an absolute sham, and no matter what your thoughts are on Griner, there’s no doubt she didn’t get a fair shake.
This is nothing more than a hostage negotiation at this point, and America can’t and won’t tolerate that happening to our citizens.
Hopefully, the American government finds a way to get her back sooner than later. The longer this goes on, the more embarrassing it gets.
5 Comments
Haha, good one.
The American justice system is also a sham.
Maybe we should worry about all the “Sham” justice being applied in our country. Especially when the “Justice System” seems to pick and choose who they want to prosecute and hold accountable based on the political opinion and not on the law. She made her choices of leaving US and going to a known area that was crooked. She doesn’t like America, so she should be happy to not have to be here and we should certainly not spend lots of money trying to get her back.
Exactly. How is it a sham? She admitted she had it which is a crime with up to a 10 year sentence in Russia. Maybe Russian judges just aren’t bleeding heart liberals. Maybe Brittney should know the laws of the country she’s going to play basketball in especially given our country’s aggressive stance towards Russia. I’m more concerned with people sitting in jail for over a year for trespassing.
This is a loser argument on this site. No one gives a shit about her.
Whats a “show trial” there contributor