Brittney Griner Appeals Drug Conviction After Show Trial In Russia

Brittney Griner has appealed her prison sentence in Russia.

The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after being given a show trial for allegedly possessing banned hash oil.

Now, she’s fighting the decision.

Brittney Griner appeals Russian prison sentence. (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Her defense team announced Monday that the drug conviction has been appealed, according to the New York Times.

It’s possible the appeal could take up to three months before a decision is handed down.

WNBA player Brittney Griner appeals nine-year Russian prison sentence. (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

More than anything, it’s time for the United States to get Brittney Griner back. The situation has gone way too far, and it should have never gotten to this point.

The Russian “justice” system is an absolute sham, and no matter what your thoughts are on Griner, there’s no doubt she didn’t get a fair shake.

Brittney Griner appeals drug conviction in Russia. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This is nothing more than a hostage negotiation at this point, and America can’t and won’t tolerate that happening to our citizens.

When will Brittney Griner be released? (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Hopefully, the American government finds a way to get her back sooner than later. The longer this goes on, the more embarrassing it gets.