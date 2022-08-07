Joe Rogan has a major problem with some of the narrative surrounding Brittney Griner’s case in Russia.
The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in a Russian jail after she was given a show trial for allegedly possessing banned hash oil.
President Joe Biden and his administration are currently trying to negotiate a deal to free her, but Rogan thinks Americans should start paying attention to people in jail for marijuana here in the USA.
“People are freaking about this, right. Russia needs to let her go. We have people in America right locked up for marijuana and they’ve been locked up for f**king years! For years and years and years, and there’s not one. There’s thousands of them. So, what they’re not good at throwing a f**king ball into a net? Is that what it is? They’re not good at that one thing we like to watch? So, those f**king people don’t get let out,” Rogan said during a rant to comedian Andrew Schulz.
Rogan has never been known to hold back, and he’s clearly not holding back when it comes to his thoughts on this issue.
He clearly feels if people are going to get outraged over marijuana arrests, the focus should start here in America.
At the same time, two things can be true at once. Griner’s arrest in Russia is horrific and we have to get her back.
This is the United States of America, and we don’t abandon our people, especially after show trials conducted by authoritarian regimes. We can’t tolerate and we shouldn’t ever allow it to happen.
It’s also more than fair to agree with Rogan’s point about drug laws in America. You can agree with both. It’s not a one or the other situation.
Hopefully, Griner is back as soon as possible. There’s simply no excuse for this situation to play out the way it has.
5 CommentsLeave a Reply
No we don’t have to get her back. Do I agree with 9 years for marijuana possession (hash oil, really)? No, I do not, but that’s the law in Russia. When you are in another country, you must follow their laws. Period. If you do not, you suffer the consequences. Period. End of story. Repeat the line.
That’s right. Follow the rules of the country, especially one like Russia. Nine years is a lot but trading a serious arms dealer whose deeds led to many killings should not be on the table. Particularly for a woke, hate America person.
Griner thought being a black, gay woman athlete who hates America would have the same woke effect and privileges in Russia as it does here in America. Rogan is right again. Let her start a Mean Machine basketball team in Russia. Keep her as long as you need Putin
You might be right, but I doubt Griner even thought that far ahead. In her mind she needed the money, so that’s why she was in Russia. It was really dumb to fly or even possess hash pipes in Russia. Griner is an American citizen though and she should be home. If Biden and CCP Harris would have been paying attention they could have had Griner home within a month or so of her arrest.
Bet horrible old America’s looking pretty good right now.