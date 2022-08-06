Enes Kanter Freedom isn’t a fan of potentially trading arms deal Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner.

The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges, and President Biden’s administration is considering trading Bout, who is known as the Merchant of Death, for Griner.

Freedom thinks it’s a bad idea.

Will America trade Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner? (Photo credit: PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’ve been following her case very closely and the one thing that I will say, we cannot be sending a merchant of death. A person who is responsible for thousands of lives by selling illegal weapons in Africa, in Asia, and we cannot trade that horrible human being for her. It’s just not a fair trade,” Freedom said during an appearance on Fox News.

He further added, “We can trade her for someone important, but we don’t give back someone who can actually harm the USA in the long run, like a terrorist a weapons smuggler. It’s just not a fair trade.”

At this point, I’m not sure there are any good options on the table. Griner was given a show trial and will do nine and a half years in Russian prison if she serves her full term.

No matter what you think about her outrageous stance on the national anthem and America, the USA doesn’t leave people behind.

We need to bring her home.

Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On the other hand, Viktor Bout is one of the most dangerous people on the planet, and he will almost certainly go back to arms dealing as soon as he returns to Russia.

He’s a major asset for the Russian government, and his actions get people killed all over the world. It’s more than fair to ask whether or not it’s a good idea to put him back on the streets.

Will President Biden get Brittney Griner out? (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Hopefully, we get a resolution soon, and Griner returns home. However, Enes Kanter Freedom should prepare for Bout to be set free because it’s likely going to happen.