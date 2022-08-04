Russian prosecutors want Brittney Griner to serve nearly a decade in prison.

The WNBA star pleaded guilty to possessing banned hash oil after being arrested in Russia and given a complete and total show trial, and prosecutors have now requested a sentence of nine and a half years in prison, according to CBS News.

Currently, America is attempting to trade the Merchant of Death Viktor Bout for the American basketball star, but it’s unclear if that’s going to happen or not.

What we do know is this situation in Russia with Griner is appalling. Whether she possessed hash oil or not, this entire situation is spitting in the face of justice and truth.

Griner has become a pawn in Vladimir Putin’s games with America, and prosecutors asking the judge to sentence her to nearly 10 years is the latest proof of that fact.

Russia doesn’t give a damn about justice or doing what’s right. It is willing to destroy Griner’s life in order to send a message to America.

At this point, there’s no reason everyone in the USA shouldn’t be outraged. Getting arrested is one thing, but the show trial straight out Stalin’s regime should upset every freedom loving person.

Hopefully, President Biden can get Griner back sooner than later. The world is laughing at us as Putin ruins Griner for a very minor offense. As Americans, we simply can’t let one of our own get steamrolled.