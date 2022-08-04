Russian prosecutors want Brittney Griner to serve nearly a decade in prison.
The WNBA star pleaded guilty to possessing banned hash oil after being arrested in Russia and given a complete and total show trial, and prosecutors have now requested a sentence of nine and a half years in prison, according to CBS News.
Currently, America is attempting to trade the Merchant of Death Viktor Bout for the American basketball star, but it’s unclear if that’s going to happen or not.
What we do know is this situation in Russia with Griner is appalling. Whether she possessed hash oil or not, this entire situation is spitting in the face of justice and truth.
Griner has become a pawn in Vladimir Putin’s games with America, and prosecutors asking the judge to sentence her to nearly 10 years is the latest proof of that fact.
Russia doesn’t give a damn about justice or doing what’s right. It is willing to destroy Griner’s life in order to send a message to America.
At this point, there’s no reason everyone in the USA shouldn’t be outraged. Getting arrested is one thing, but the show trial straight out Stalin’s regime should upset every freedom loving person.
Hopefully, President Biden can get Griner back sooner than later. The world is laughing at us as Putin ruins Griner for a very minor offense. As Americans, we simply can’t let one of our own get steamrolled.
Sorry David, so many of your readers, myself included, don’t care that Griner finds herself in this position. Veterans and others, again, like myself, are not happy at her kneeling and garbage positions on the “horrible” oppression in America. Undoubtedly, she is being oppressed right now. And while I’m not in support of oppression, I honestly couldn’t say that she did not position herself well for precisely this sort of karma. Problem is, she won’t recognize the real lesson learned here. She will likely blame Putin for “white supremacy” and somehow say it happens in the US as well—when it doesn’t. Besides, there never seems to be any Justice for these left wing, America haters. I don’t think many of your readers will lose sleep if she did some real time. By the way, your love for the morally bankrupt Ukraine, is clearly articulated in your article.There is no one good in that war. Especially not the Ukraine money launderers. F them both, they deserve each other.
Amen! Great post.
My man dropping truth bombs on a Thursday morning I love it.
Zzzzzzzzzz.
Bless her heart. Thoughts and prayers.
According to MSNBC and Twitter liberals, this “lady” had this coming because she is a bed wetting liberal just like those poor folks in Eastern Kentucky. Griner loves Communism so here you go. You can enjoy Communist dictators from a prison cell.
The irony here is so incredibly awesome.
You will not rally Americans around Ukraine by picturing this soulless tattooed robot mercenary.
You say all Americans “should be outraged” but they will not be.
The rainbow flag didn’t work and neither will this article or the videos of the loser actor who runs Ukraine.
Neither does it work when Outkick tries to sell us on Ukraine by showing the “hot” girls of Ukraine.
The wnba American person will not serve the full sentence. Let it play out. Meanwhile, please no more photos of this athlete.
Russia/Ukraine is not a fight for the Americans– only for the globalists.