U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday that the Biden administration will propose a “significant” offer to retrieve WNBA star Brittney Griner and American corporate executive Paul Whelan from the Russian government’s control.

Looking ahead to a scheduled meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Blinken emphasized that the U.S. will go all-in on bringing Griner and Whelan home, which may also include sending a notorious arms dealer back to Russia.

“In the coming days, I expect to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov for the first time since the war began. I plan to raise an issue that’s a top priority for us. The release of Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, who’ve been wrongfully detained and must be allowed to come home,” Blinken announced on Wednesday via Fox Digital’s Paulina Dedaj.

The Russian arms dealer in question is Viktor Bout, known as “The Merchant of Death,” who is currently serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S.

Bout was convicted of conspiracy in 2011 for his involvement in plotting to kill US citizens. As of current reporting, no details have been released on the potential trade scenario.

The Russian government has been persistent with retrieving Bout since Blinken’s initial talks with Foreign Minister Lavrov back in February when Griner was first detained for smuggling THC cartridges into a Russian airport.

“We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release,” Blinken added. “Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal. And I’ll use the conversation to follow up personally and I hope move toward a resolution.”

News of the U.S.’ ramped-up activity in retrieving Griner and Whelan also comes after a day after ex-Marine Trevor Reed joined NBC to call out the Biden administration for its limp effort with bringing the two Americans home

Reed, an American previously detained by the Russian government, shared that the White House could very well strongarm Russia into giving back Griner and Whelan.

Instead, Biden appears to be succumbing to the Russians’ demand to send Bout back to Russia. Griner pleaded guilty to the drug charges and could face 10 years in prison as a result.

