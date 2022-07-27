Biden Is Not Doing Enough To Bring Back WNBA Star Brittney Griner, Says Former Marine

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained by the Russian government for over five months. And in the meantime, an increasing number of public figures are witnessing the lagging response from the Biden administration, and calling out the White House for leaving Griner in the dour circumstance.

One of the voices calling for more action from President Joe Biden to retrieve Griner is ex-Marine Trevor Reed, who was previously detained in Russia back in 2019 but was eventually brought back to the U.S. in a prisoner exchange.

Though Reed has been grateful to receive help from Biden in his return from Russia, he believes that Biden’s efforts to bring back Griner, 31, have been sluggish at best.

“I can’t say 100 percent what the White House is or is not doing — that’s obviously not public information,” said Reed, in an appearance on “Hallie Jackson NOW.”

Trevor Reed: "In my opinion, the White House has the ability to get [Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan] out extremely fast and they clearly have chosen not to do that"



Reed was released by the Kremlin in a highly publicized prison swap earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/3hte7cwkvy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 26, 2022

“But, in my opinion, the White House has the ability to get them out extremely fast, and they clearly have chosen not to do that. So no, in my opinion, they’re not doing enough,” Reed said.

Griner has been under the thumb of Russia’s government since February 17, 2022, after the Federal Security Service at Sheremetyevo International Airport found her carrying vape cartridges with hash oil.

The Biden-led White House has also been criticized for failing to take action against the Russian government until after someone from Griner’s team speaks up.

Reed stated that Biden has the necessary authority to bring back Griner … if he truly wanted it.

“He ultimately makes that decision — that decision has to come from the top,” Reed stated. “And, you know, I’m grateful for that. And I appreciate that. But I think that, you know, he has the responsibility to continue doing the right thing.”

Griner’s spouse, Cherelle Griner, previously spoke with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King to discuss the inactivity and lack of communication seen by the Biden administration.

A letter sent to Biden on behalf of the detained Griner prompted a response from the White House after weeks of silence.

Griner pleaded guilty to the drug charges and is facing up to 10 years in prison. Still, Reed believes that swift action from Biden could be the resolution that Griner and all of her supporters have been waiting on.

The White House sent a response to Reed’s comments to NBC News, stating that the matter has “been top of mind for the President and for our national security team.” State Department officials have said that Griner is doing “okay” in detainment.

“President Biden has been clear about the need to see every American who is wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad released, including Brittney Griner,” added White House spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

