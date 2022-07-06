Brittney Griner’s Partner Calls Lack Of Response From President Biden ‘Disheartening’

Push came to shove after Brittney Griner’s detainment by the Russian government reached 140 days this week.

With Griner potentially facing 10 years of prison and an indefinite stay under Russian authority, her camp is pressing the Biden administration for its lack of progress with getting BG back home.

As previously reported on OutKick, the WNBA star sent a handwritten letter to the White House, received on the Fourth of July. In the letter, Griner pleaded for help from Biden and spoke about her grim outlook in Russia due to scant response by the White House.

Wife Cherelle Griner also stepped up due to the administration’s inactivity, speaking with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King on her efforts to return Griner to the States.

Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle says it is “very disheartening” that she still has not heard back from the White House — after Brittney penned a handwritten letter to Pres. Biden from a Russian prison pleading for help. pic.twitter.com/MTyQqCJIBj — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 5, 2022

Griner was arrested and detained at a Russian airport in February for attempting to bring vape cartridges with hashish oils onboard.

As part of the Tuesday morning sit-down with King, Cherelle clearly defined the US government’s lack of effort as “very disheartening.”

Cherelle shared that the administration previously advised her not to voice any public outrage toward the matter, asking her to “stay quiet” and not “raise [Brittney’s] value,” according to the interview.

“I will not be quiet anymore,” said Cherelle, who’s been increasingly concerned for Brittney’s safety in Russian detainment.

She added, “I will find that balance of harm versus help and pushing our government to do everything that’s possible because being quiet means they are not moving; they are not doing anything.”

The State Department followed up with a statement, assuring that Biden and his team have received and reviewed Griner’s letter. Spokesman Ned Price labeled Griner’s detainment as a wrongful act by the Russian government.

The White House botched a scheduled call in mid-June between Brittney and Cherelle Griner due to staffing problems.

“It kills me every time when I have to write her, and she’s asking ‘have you met with them yet?’ and I have to say no,” Cherelle noted. “My family has tried to no avail, so I’m gonna do it myself.”

In the letter received on the Fourth, Griner touched on her family’s military background and allegiance to the nation.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those men who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” Brittney wrote.

“It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year. … as I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

Speaking on the letter, Cherelle expressed the same grim outlook without ample support from the Biden administration.

“BG is probably the strongest person that I know so she doesn’t say words like that lightly,” Cherelle noted, “that means she truly is terrified that she may never see us again.”

“I share those same sentiments,” she admitted.

“BG cherishes the Fourth of July,” Cherelle added, “her dad was in the Vietnam War, and so she uses it as a day to honor his service and freedom. I know that it’s killing her that she wasn’t able to do her annual firework show and put chairs out in the lawn for all of us to sit and down and just to give him the respect due.”

