Brittney Griner Appears In Russian Court

Though she hid her face underneath her hoodie, WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in court earlier this week, her first public appearance since Russian officials arrested her back in February when she attempted to re-enter the country, where she plays basketball during the WNBA offseason.

Griner was charged with “trying to carry vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through an airport,” per Fox News. If convicted, she faces up to ten years in prison. For now, her pre-trial extension has been extended one month.

Her case drew global attention as it occurred just as Russia had invaded Ukraine, sparking the ire of countries around the world.

The U.S. State Department believes that she has been “wrongfully detained,” per Fox News. Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico and former ambassador to China during the Clinton administration, has worked on behalf of the Griner family to bring her back to the United States.

Many WNBA players have expressed concern for Griner and have called for her to return home, per Fox News.