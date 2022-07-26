Brittney Griner Speaks To The Media, Defense Makes New Argument About Her Cannabis Use

Brittney Griner spoke with the media on Tuesday for the first time since she was arrested on drug charges in Russia back in February.

Prior to her court session getting underway on Tuesday, Griner said she has “no complaints” about the current situation she finds herself in. She also stated that she’s “waiting patiently” for a resolution in her case.

Griner held up a photo of her wife, Cherelle, as she arrived in court on Tuesday. She held up a photo of her wife earlier this month as well before pleading guilty to drug charges.

Griner holding a picture of her wife is noteworthy seeing as how Russian officials would have had to give her permission to do so. Russian officers also did not stop her from flashing the photos toward the cameras inside the courtroom.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner explained in court on July 7. She also stated to the court that she “packed in a hurry,” according to reports.

Griner was detained at a Moscot airport on February 17 with vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage.

Brittney Griner’s Defense Makes New Argument About Cannabis Use

Medical marijuana is illegal in Russia, but her defense team made the argument in court on Tuesday that she had used medical cannabis to help with the pain from injuries.

“With the prescription in place, Brittney may have used it for medical but not recreational purposes,” Griner’s lawyer Maria Blagovolina stated, according to Reuters.

Griner is facing a possible jail sentence of up to 10 years. She’s set to appear in court again on Wednesday with another hearing scheduled for August 2.

Russian authorities have been adamant from the start that there is no basis for Griner’s detention being illegal or politically driven despite the United States’ involvement in Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.