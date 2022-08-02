Enes Kanter Freedom has no NBA offers, and he thinks his criticism of China is the reason why.

The veteran basketball player has been the only player in the NBA brave enough to call out the league’s relationship with the CCP, and he’s never been afraid to shine a light on the atrocities of the dictatorship in Beijing. Just to name a few, China crushes human rights, has modern day concentration camps and oppresses anyone trying to search for freedom.

Given the NBA’s disgusting relationship with the CCP, speaking out against China simply isn’t good for business. Now, it’s likely cost Kanter his NBA career.

Enes Kanter Freedom doesn’t regret speaking out against China. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“Free agency is open for one month. Normally, I should have already received offers. This summer I did not receive one single offer. The reason is that I spoke out against what is happening in China in recent months. The Chinese market is a big part of the NBA business. So, they will allow talking freely about anything you want until it hurts them financially. As soon as you do that, they will cut you. It is very sad and unacceptable,” Kanter explained to the Israeli news outlet Walla.

Despite it looking like his NBA career is over, Kanter doesn’t regret shining a light on the horrors going on in China.

Enes Kanter Freedom talks about speaking out against China. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Turkish-born basketball player further added, “I knew there was a price to pay. And I don’t regret my actions. These things are bigger than me, bigger than the NBA, and bigger than basketball. While I am playing in the USA, people are being killed all over the world or imprisoned or tortured in prisons. If this is the sacrifice I need to make, I am ready to live with it.”

Enes Kanter Freedom doesn’t regret speaking out about the NBA’s relationship with China. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

You have to tip your cap to Kanter Freedom for having the courage to speak out against the CCP. The NBA doesn’t use the bathroom in the morning without asking Beijing for permission.

Nobody wants to speak out against China, and LeBron James famously sided against free speech when Daryl Morey showed support for Hong Kong on Twitter.

Kanter comes from a country with real oppression, and he’s used his platform to celebrate America and criticize China.

You’d think that’s something everyone could celebrate. Well, apparently not!

Enes Kanter Freedom is an outspoken critic of China. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Kanter finds a way to continue his career. He’s only 30 years old, and definitely has some ball left in him.