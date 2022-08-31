‘Occupy Democrats’ Wants Joe Rogan Cancelled From Spotify

Joe Rogan is once again facing calls for Spotify to cancel his show, only this time, it’s for having the audacity to tell people to vote Republican.

Rogan was speaking to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a recent episode of his massively successful podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

The two talked about COVID and the ensuing response. During that discussion, Rogan mentioned his intention to vote for Republicans due to “errors” made by Democrats. He then encouraged his listeners to do the same.

“I hope there’s lessons learned in this because this is a new thing,” Rogan said to Rodgers.

“We had never had this before. No one that was alive today had ever experienced a true pandemic and I’m hoping that now that this is over, people are going to recognize that some serious errors were made and not repeat those.”

Of course, this was met with cool heads and rational thinking.

Kidding.

As is their typical way of doing business. Occupy Democrats immediately called for Spotify to drop Rogan’s show because of his “dangerous” rhetoric.

If you support a boycott of Spotify until they drop Joe Rogan’s podcast after he just ignorantly urged Americans to “vote Republican” as payback for businesses closing down due to the pandemic — dangerous rhetoric as the GOP embraces full fascism — please retweet and follow us! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 29, 2022

Occupy Democrats described Rogan’s pro-Republican statement — one that a huge portion of the country would agree with — as “dangerous rhetoric as the GOP embraces full fascism.”

Then, of course, they begged for some social media engagement. Let’s face it, even if you are truly concerned about the future of the country, you don’t skip out on a chance to juice those social media numbers.

Rogan Skirted A Cancellation Attempt Before

This isn’t the first time the mob has tried to get Spotify to drop Rogan. They tried this earlier this year, with Neil Young leading the charge.

Young pulled his music from the platform and encouraged company employees to quit over Rogan’s COVID statements. The Godfather of Grunge thought taking his music off the streaming giant would be enough for Spotify to change their mind on their $100 million Rogan investment.

Of course, no one cared that they couldn’t listen to “Rockin’ in the Free World” on a whim, and so Young sheepishly put his music back on Spotify with nothing to show for it.

The same thing will happen with the Occupy Democrats’ “boycott.”

Spotify isn’t going to drop Rogan because he advocated for Republican candidates, nor should they. Occupy Democrats is fully aware that Rogan made a solid, virtually inarguable point about the poor way Democratic leaders handled the pandemic.

They have no real response, so they turn to the only option they have; whining about canceling someone they don’t agree with.