Grumpy Old Man: Neil Young Encourages Spotify Employees To Quit Their Job

Weeks after Neil Young demanded Spotify choose between him and Joe Rogan and didn’t get his way, the grumpy old rocker is singing a different tune. Young’s now asking employees of the streaming giant to quit their job.

“Get out of that place before it eats up your soul,” Young said via his website.

His website, by the way, requires subscriptions of either $19.99, $39.99, or $99.99 per year, which gives subscribers access to Young’s archive of garbage music and even trashier takes.

That said, if you work at Spotify and prefer to send a portion of your bi-weekly pay to a 76-year-old millionaire so you can hear him bitch, moan, and occasionally remember a lyric or two, you probably need to stay employed. So you should listen to him, but ignore everything he says.

Young’s head scratching suggestion came in response to a message Spotify CEO Daniel Ek sent to employees backing Rogan and encouraging conversation amongst those with differing opinions.

“To the workers at SPOTIFY, I say Daniel Ek is your big problem—not Joe Rogan,” Young said via his site. “Ek pulls the strings. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by EK are about numbers—not art, not creativity.”

Any Spotify employee willing to heed Young’s advice should absolutely keep on rockin’ in the free world — because without a job, they won’t be able to afford anything else.

