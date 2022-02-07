Spotify CEO: ‘I Do Not Believe That Silencing Joe (Rogan) Is The Answer’

Videos by OutKick

Despite continued efforts by ever-offended liberals to pull the plug on Joe Rogan, Spotify has no plans to cancel the podcaster. On Sunday evening, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek apologized to employees for the controversy but still pledged to support Rogan.

“I come back to centering on our mission of unlocking the potential of human creativity and enabling more than a billion people to enjoy the work of what we think will be more than 50 million creators. That mission makes these clashes worth the effort,” Elk said in a statement to Spotify employees.

So, Rogan and his 200 million monthly listeners still hold all the power.

Full text of Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s note to staff: pic.twitter.com/3FHlmzV3UW — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) February 7, 2022

Ek’s message to staffers came two days after more than 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience were removed from Spotify. Per the Ek, it was Rogan’s decision to have the episodes removed:

“I think it’s important you’re aware that we’ve had conversations with Joe and his team about some of the content in his show, including his history of using some racially insensitive language. Following these discussions and his own reflections, he chose to remove a number of episodes from Spotify. He also issued his own apology over the weekend.”

Though Ek does not always agree with the podcaster and he stands behind Rogan’s decision to remove controversial episodes from the past, Ek says he supports people whose opinion may differ than his own.

“I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope,” said Ek. “Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

The Spotify CEO reiterated his stance one final time, supporting different opinions over cancel culture.

“While some might want us to pursue a different path, I believe that more speech on more issues can be highly effective in improving the status quo and enhancing the conversation altogether,” added Ek.”

Sorry, libs, you’ll have to take to your cancel caravan elsewhere. This road’s closed.

