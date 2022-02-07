Spotify CEO: ‘I Do Not Believe That Silencing Joe (Rogan) Is The Answer’

Videos by OutKick
Despite continued efforts by ever-offended liberals to pull the plug on Joe Rogan, Spotify has no plans to cancel the podcaster. On Sunday evening, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek apologized to employees for the controversy but still pledged to support Rogan.
“I come back to centering on our mission of unlocking the potential of human creativity and enabling more than a billion people to enjoy the work of what we think will be more than 50 million creators. That mission makes these clashes worth the effort,” Elk said in a statement to Spotify employees.
So, Rogan and his 200 million monthly listeners still hold all the power.
Full text of Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s note to staff: pic.twitter.com/3FHlmzV3UW
— Peter Kafka (@pkafka) February 7, 2022
Ek’s message to staffers came two days after more than 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience were removed from Spotify. Per the Ek, it was Rogan’s decision to have the episodes removed:
“I think it’s important you’re aware that we’ve had conversations with Joe and his team about some of the content in his show, including his history of using some racially insensitive language. Following these discussions and his own reflections, he chose to remove a number of episodes from Spotify. He also issued his own apology over the weekend.”
Though Ek does not always agree with the podcaster and he stands behind Rogan’s decision to remove controversial episodes from the past, Ek says he supports people whose opinion may differ than his own.
“I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope,” said Ek. “Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”
The Spotify CEO reiterated his stance one final time, supporting different opinions over cancel culture.
“While some might want us to pursue a different path, I believe that more speech on more issues can be highly effective in improving the status quo and enhancing the conversation altogether,” added Ek.”
Sorry, libs, you’ll have to take to your cancel caravan elsewhere. This road’s closed.
Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF
7 CommentsLeave a Reply
“I DO NOT BELIEVE THAT SILENCING JOE (ROGAN) IS THE ANSWER…”
Spineless twerp goes on to say
“…just a select list of his podcasts, you know, the ones I don’t like, or ones that may offend anyone, anywhere, on this planet, or any other planet. The rest are good to go!”
If I am Mr SPOTIFY and I’m getting ready to pay some guy $100,000,000 for Anything …. I do a full-scale anal Due Diligence on him going back to Baby Joe in the freakin’ womb. It’s 2022 and you’re hiring a guy “to be provocative” …. but not TOO provocative”.
.
I pay a team of folks to listen to every word this guy has ever said on record before I contract to pay him $100,000,000. This “OMG HE SAID THE N-WORD” does not catch me by surprise months into our arrangement. Now you’ve got “a broken & beaten guy who has cried on-air” apologizing FOR BEING PROVOCATIVE who better NOT ever be Provocative again … or else!
.
Joe Rogan is now The Ryan Leaf of “Not Very Provocative Podcasting” … or whatever SPOTIFY is.
.
Richard Pryor “Bicentennial Nigger” my all time favorite comedy album LOL
And used to go see Redd Foxx all the time nigger was every other word he used the audience was all races and we laughed our asses off all of us no one got pissed or feelings hurt in other words no big deal
The mayor of NYC recently used the word “cracker”. I was so mad I made a sandwich and watched TV.
LOL good one !
Wow, it was Joe Rogan that decided his content be taken down. I just wish Outkick would have allowed me the same as they took down my post on the Outkick VIP side, which no one belongs to anymore. I didn’t even use any curse words or slander anyone. My title, Where Have All the VIP’s Gone, well, I guess that triggered a nerve with someone. I still await the explanation (which at this point is just an excuse) from Clay and team… still holding my breath…