Joe Namath Changes Tune On Jets QB Zach Wilson, At Least Until Next Sunday

Former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath — the only one to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl championship — torched current QB Zach Wilson last week.

“I wouldn’t keep him. I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said, among other things. Wilson isn’t the only one that has received ire from Namath. The legendary quarterback took aim at the team’s coaching staff, too.

However, following a strong performance from Wilson and the Jets — albeit in a loss — against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, Namath dialed down the criticism.

“He played well, he played pretty darn good,” Namath said, according to The Daily Mail. “I am a Jets fan, I want us to do well, I get fed up when something goes wrong and I am tired of losing.”

Namath chalked his commentary up to frustration.

“As a fan, you get really frustrated,” he said. “I didn’t think for a minute they were going to get rid of him. The guy’s got physical ability, I know that. And he’s going to get better and better. I can only hope that.”

Joe Namath delivered harsh criticism towards New York Jets QB Zach Wilson last week, but dialed it down after a good performance. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

To his credit, Wilson didn’t fire back at Namath. Instead, he declared that his goal was to prove that “Broadway Joe” is wrong about him. Not by talking, but by performing on the field.

“He’s passionate, he’s obviously one of the greats,” Wilson said of Namath. “As an offense, we have to do everything we can to prove him wrong.”

The Jets played well against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Wilson is always going to be a target for criticism. He was the #2 overall pick in the NFL Draft and the team replaced him with Aaron Rodgers.

Even after a solid game against the Chiefs, NBC analyst Rodney Harrison called him “garbage.”

We’ll see what Namath says after this week’s game. The Jets face the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Denver allowed 70 points against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Last week, they made Justin Fields look like a competent NFL quarterback.

If Wilson can’t succeed against that defense, expect Namath and others to go right back to tearing him down.