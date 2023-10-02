Rodney Harrison Attempted To Get Chris Jones To Bash Zach Wilson, He Did The Opposite

Videos by OutKick

If there’s an award for the most unprofessional sports broadcaster, Rodney Harrison made his case Sunday night.

The former Pro Bowl safety grilled Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones after the Chiefs’ close win over the New York Jets. The conversation quickly turned to Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who has largely disappointed since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2021.

The questions from Harrison were tremendously harsh, though, as if he were trying to bait Jones into speaking ill of Wilson. First, Harrison asked if Wilson was better in the game than Kansas City had anticipated.

Jones graciously said Wilson had been improving and he “knew it was going to be a battle.”

Chris Jones reacts after sacking Zach Wilson. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

So that’s when Harrison doubled down.

“But watching that tape, you’ve got to look at this dude and say ‘Oh, he is garbage, we should really tear him apart,'” Harrison prodded — as the rest of the Sunday Night Football crew watched uncomfortably.

Jones responded by declaring the Jets QB is special.

“Wait, wait, wait, did you say Zach Wilson is special?” Harrison asked incredulously. “I think he had a special night, but I don’t think he’s special.”

he was doing way too much. unprofessional as i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/o6ouahzEOZ — BLEEDEM (@stefanskifan) October 2, 2023

Good Lord, dude.

Look, Harrison has every right to be critical and realistic when it comes to Wilson’s performance. We’ve done plenty of that here at OutKick as well. But attempting to bait an NFL player into bashing a fellow athlete on live TV is completely uncalled for. Especially after Jones made it clear he was uninterested in partaking in that conversation.

Kudos to Chris Jones for handling the situation with grace. Rodney Harrison needs to take notes.